Norman Reedus Shares Cute Photo with Daughter Nova from Their Thanksgiving Celebration: 'Thankful'

Norman Reedus loves quality time with his little girl.

The Walking Dead star, 53, marked Thanksgiving earlier this week by sharing an adorable photograph of himself and his 3-year-old daughter Nova Tennessee — whom he shares with fiancée Diane Kruger — on his Instagram Story.

Seen sitting before a fireplace, Reedus was captured from behind in an all-black ensemble with his hand running through his long dark hair, as Nova sat beside him in a pink outfit with her blonde locks flowing down her neck.

Behind the father-daughter duo was a festive display of the word "Thankful" written out, with various fall-themed shapes placed around it, including pumpkins and leaves.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Norman Reedus/Instagram

Reedus and Kruger, 46, met on the set of the 2015 film Sky and went public with their relationship in March 2017. The two actors then welcomed Nova in November 2018, and in August 2021 they confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE.

Reedus and Kruger have always kept their relationship private and don't put their daughter's face on social media. Back in May, Kruger revealed her daughter's name while discussing her new children's book, A Name From the Sky, which hit shelves last month.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

In an interview with PEOPLE, Kruger opened up about how she and Reedus decided on the name Nova Tennessee.

"I had her late in life at 42, and [Norman] had a child when he was much younger," she said. " 'Nova' in Latin means new beginning, and a nova star keeps changing and is reborn. And we love Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains; we do motorcycle trips there."

RELATED VIDEO: Diane Kruger Reveals 3-Year-Old Daughter Wanted to Take Taekwondo Classes 'to Be Like Mulan'

Kruger also admitted she was surprised after giving birth to Nova by "how much I love it. I wanted to be a mom, and I was sure I was going to like it, but just the magnitude of wanting to be there every second, not missing a thing."

"[Nova] was a surprise. I thought it wasn't going to happen, and she came into my life when I was ready," she added. "I'm grateful that happened for me and our family. She's changed my world and the way I look at everything."