Norman Reedus Shares Rare Photo of Daughter in Celebration of Diane Kruger’s 43rd Birthday

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus shared a rare photo of his daughter with Diane Kruger in honor of the actress’ 43rd birthday.

“Happy birthday angel,” Reedus, 50, wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. He included three photos, one of himself and Kruger sitting at a restaurant table, one of the couple sitting together on a beach and one of their daughter playfully grabbing at Kruger’s hair.

The Inglourious Basterds actress commented on the post, writing, “I love you and little Etiquette the most ♥️.”

The superstar couple have been purposefully guarded when it comes to sharing details about their daughter and have yet to reveal her name. PEOPLE confirmed in early November that the couple had welcomed their first child together, though details about the birth remain unknown.

When a fan asked Kruger in the comments of Reedus’ birthday post if “Etiquette” is their daughter’s name, she replied, “No it’s not.”

The first photo of the couple’s daughter was shared by Reedus — who is also dad to 19-year-old son Mingus Lucien, whom he shares with ex Helena Christensen — in December, though only her little hands were visible in the heavily filtered snap.

Kruger shared another photo of their baby on Mother’s Day of this year, showing the mother-daughter duo on a beach at sunset.

Image zoom Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus

Image zoom Diane Kruger

RELATED: Diane Kruger Shares First Photo of Her Daughter with Norman Reedus on Mother’s Day

“I love you forever, I’ll like you for always, As long as I’m living, My baby you will be,” the actress said in the photo’s caption, quoting from the children’s book I Love You Forever.

The actress has been open about her desire for privacy when it comes to her first and only child. Earlier this year, she called out paparazzi who took unsolicited photos of the baby.

“Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby,” Kruger said back in January.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus

RELATED: Diane Kruger Reveals Her Daughter’s Personality: ‘She’s Not Really Girlie, She’s Kind of a Dude’

“While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety,” she continued. “Me and @bigbaldhead would kindly ask you not to repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal.”

“Whoever has already posted them, please take them down. Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support,” she concluded.

Nonetheless, Kruger is having fun being a mom.

“She’s not really girlie, she’s kind of a dude,” she told PEOPLE of her daughter’s emerging personality at the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar in April. “It’s fun to have a girl, I will say. I like that, too.”