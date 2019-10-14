Norman Reedus and Ex Helena Christensen Share Sweet Tributes for Son’s 20th Birthday

Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen both helped celebrate son Mingus Lucien’s 20th birthday over the weekend with public tributes.

“Happy birthday to the coolest of all time,” Reedus, 50, captioned an Instagram post, which showcased photos of his son over the past two decades.

“Today is a beautiful day because you were born, 20 years ago!” wrote Christensen, 50, in her own Instagram tribute. “Love you so much.”

The former model also replied to Reedus’ post, writing, “Our baby boy is a young man and I love him more than anything.”

Though the two called it quits in 2003 after a long-term relationship, they continue to show support for each other. Reedus is now dating actress Diane Kruger, 43, and the pair share a daughter.

Both Kruger and Reedus commented with a series of heart emojis on Christensen’s post, as well as a few famous friends who shared their own birthday wishes for Mingus. “20 years !!!!???!??! Where did the time go,” commented Cat Deeley, and singer Courtney Love wrote, “Ahhh Mingus birthday dragon.”

Several of Reedus’ costars from The Walking Dead commented on his post, including Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Jon Bernthal, who told Mingus to “go get em brother.”

Christensen and Reedus also celebrated Mingus’ high school graduation last summer together. “Props to this lovely lady (he graduated!!),” Reedus captioned a photo with Christensen at the ceremony.

Reedus and Kruger welcomed their first child together last fall. The couple has since been protective over details about their daughter, occasionally sharing rare photos with her that don’t show the infant’s face.