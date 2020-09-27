Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger Praise Their Daughter in Rare Posts: 'My Greatest Accomplishment'

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger are celebrating their adorable daughter.

In honor of the National Daughter's Day on Friday, the couple each shared rare footage on Instagram of their baby girl, who was born in fall 2018.

The Walking Dead actor, 51, posted a video on Saturday of the youngster from behind wearing a taco-print diaper and yelling loudly at an art easel filled with colorful drawings she did herself.

"❤️ #daughteralldayevryday," Reedus captioned the sweet video.

Kruger, 44, shared an adorable photo of their daughter walking outside in a leopard print dress with a purse and her Minnie Mouse stuffed toy.

"How did I miss that it was #nationaldaughtersday yesterday ♥️♥️♥️♥️ ," the actress wrote. "My little girl, you are my light not just today but every day, the best thing I’ve ever done, my greatest accomplishment ♥️ Keep finding your way and please grow out this molar already so I can sleep at night again 🤪."

Several of Kruger's famous pals filled the comments section of her post with sweet messages, including Jessica Chastain, Chelsea Handler, and January Jones.

Reedus and Kruger went public with their relationship in 2017 before welcoming their daughter in the fall of the following year.

The pair haven’t publicly announced her name or exact details of her birth. They also don’t often post photos of her, but Reedus made an exception in January when he shared a sweet snap of Kruger and their daughter to celebrate the new year.

In the photo, Kruger held the youngster while standing on a trampoline. With her other hand, Kruger lifted a finger in the direction of the sky.

"Happy new year everyone onward and upward ❤️ to all of u ?” Reedus captioned the serene image.