Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger Enjoy a Walk with Their Daughter, 2½, in Rare Family Photo

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger are parents on the move!

On Monday, Reedus, 52, shared a rare glimpse into the couple's family time with their 2½-year-old daughter, posting a picture of the trio out for a stroll on his Instagram.

In the picture, the Walking Dead star can be seen carrying his daughter on his shoulder as Kruger — wearing a pink sweatshirt with a palm tree pattern and matching shorts — pushes a stroller in front of the duo.

Reedus captioned the sweet snapshot with an emoji of a chick.

"❤️❤️❤️," Kruger, 44, responded in the comments section.

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger Credit: Norman Reedus/instagram

Reedus and Kruger began dating after starring in the 2015 movie Sky.

While the pair are notoriously private about their toddler, they do occasionally share pictures that don't show her face.

24th Annual ARTWALK NY Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger | Credit: Patrick McMullan/Getty

In honor of Father's Day this year, Kruger posted two photos of Reedus with his daughter on her Instagram, writing in the caption, "We ❤️ U Papa 🎊 Happy Father's Day to the one with the sweetest heart ♥️."

At the time, Reedus also received a tribute from Christensen, 52, that featured a photo of the actor holding hands with his daughter during a walk with Mingus.

"Happy Father's Day to the father of our son (and his lil sis)," Christensen caption her post, adding, "We raised a good one 🙌."

RELATED VIDEO: Diane Kruger Opens Up About Her 'Very Sweet' Life with Norman Reedus

Back in 2019, Kruger opened up to PEOPLE about her daughter with Reedus and how the little one is developing quite the personality.