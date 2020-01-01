New Year, Baby! Norman Reedus Shares Rare Photo of Daughter with Diane Kruger in Honor of 2020

Image zoom Diane Kruger and her daughter with Norman Reedus. Inset: Reedus. Norman Reedus/Instagram. Inset: Paul Butterfield/FilmMagic

Norman Reedus is looking into 2020 with gratitude for his family and well wishes for his fans.

On Instagram Wednesday, The Walking Deadstar, 50, shared a rare photo of his daughter with girlfriend Diane Kruger showing the actress holding the youngster while standing on a trampoline. With her other hand, Kruger lifted a finger in the direction of the sky.

The couple’s baby girl, who was born in fall 2018, seemed completely entranced by her mama’s gesture, with her head tilted back to see what Kruger, 43, was pointing at.

“Happy new year everyone onward and upward ❤️ to all of u 🥂,” Reedus captioned the serene image.

Image zoom Diane Kruger (L) and Norman Reedus Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Reedus and Kruger went public with their relationship in 2017 before welcoming their daughter in the fall of the following year.

They don’t often post photos of her (and never of her face, when they do at all), but on Thanksgiving, Kruger made an exception to share a moment with herself and her mini on the beach.

“I know you won’t remember these walks and you won’t remember these ‘talks,’ but I hope that you’ll always remember how much you’re loved and how thankful we are to have you in our lives little one,” the Troy actress wrote to her only child in the caption.

Kruger added, “And how grateful I’ll always be to @bigbaldhead to have given me such a wonderful gift and to walk with me hand in hand ♥️ from my family to yours Happy Thanksgiving 🦃🍁.”

Both of Reedus’ children have birthdays in the autumn season. This past October, the actor and his ex Helena Christensen celebrated their son Mingus Lucien turning 20 with public tributes.

“Happy birthday to the coolest of all time,” the father of two captioned an Instagram post, which showcased photos of his older child over the past two decades.

“Today is a beautiful day because you were born, 20 years ago!” wrote Christensen, 51, in her own Instagram post. “Love you so much.”

The former model also commented on Reedus’ post: “Our baby boy is a young man and I love him more than anything.”