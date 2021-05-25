Just Like Dad! Norman Reedus' Daughter Takes a Ride on Toy Motorcycle in Cute Snap

Last week, Reedus shared a photo of himself putting together the bike, which is pink with chrome detailing

Norman Reedus' daughter is following in his footsteps!

On Tuesday, the toddler took a ride on a pink three-wheeled toy motorcycle that The Walking Dead star, 52, built himself.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Diane Kruger, with whom Reedus shares his daughter, posted a photo on Instagram of the little girl — who was born in fall 2018 — taking her new wheels for a spin, writing "Let's go Papa" and tagging the actor.

Last week, Reedus shared a photo of himself putting together the bike, which is pink with chrome detailing. Included in the post was a video of the three-wheeler all ready to go, with music playing from the speakers as the chrome wheels spun.

"Brraaaaappppp," Reedus captioned the post.

Reedus is known for being a motorcycle enthusiast, and even had his own travel series on AMC in 2016 titled Ride with Norman Reedus. The show followed Reedus and rotating guests as they traveled by motorcycle across the country to different destinations, exploring each city's biker culture.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Reedus and Kruger, 44, went public with their relationship in 2017 before welcoming their daughter in the fall of the following year.

The pair haven't publicly announced her name or exact details of her birth. They also don't often post photos of her, but they have made a few exceptions over the years — including in September when they shared rare footage on Instagram in honor of National Daughter's Day.

"❤️ #daughteralldayevryday," Reedus captioned a sweet video of the youngster from behind. She was wearing a taco-print diaper and yelling loudly at an art easel filled with colorful drawings she did herself.

Kruger shared an adorable photo of their daughter walking outside in a leopard print dress with a purse and a Minnie Mouse stuffed toy.

"How did I miss that it was #nationaldaughtersday yesterday ♥️♥️♥️♥️ ," the actress wrote at the time. "My little girl, you are my light not just today but every day, the best thing I've ever done, my greatest accomplishment ♥️ Keep finding your way and please grow out this molar already so I can sleep at night again 🤪."