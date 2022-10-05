Norman Reedus Shares Daughter's Reaction When He Proposed to Diane Kruger: 'Everybody's Crying'

Norman Reedus popped the question with the couple's daughter, Nova, on his lap

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 5, 2022 05:09 PM
norman reedus, diane kruger
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty; Norman Reedus/Instagram

Norman Reedus didn't anticipate having his 3-year-old daughter on his lap when he proposed to Diane Kruger, but fate had other plans.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night, the Walking Dead actor explained that his plans for the proposal kept getting dashed, leading to the at-home proposal featuring their daughter, Nova Tennessee.

Reedus explained that he and Kruger were on a motorcycle trip to Savannah, Georgia, when he planned to propose, but his ideas were complicated because the trip was during the pandemic. He then decided to do it in an isolated, scenic spot on the way back, but the weather stopped him from doing so.

"I had the ring for quite a long time in my pocket, just, like, burning a hole in my pocket," he explained. "I was looking for some place really pretty to do it, but there was a huge thunderstorm that hit us."

Once they got home, he wasted no time and proposed to Kruger with their toddler witnessing the sweet moment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I felt bad that I didn't do it and Nova, our daughter, was sitting on my lap, and I was like, 'Can you go get my boot? It's in the closet,' " he explained.

"[Diane]'s like, 'Why?' I'm like, 'I just want to look at the boot.' 'Cause I had it shoved in the boot."

"And then I proposed and she started crying, and then Nova started crying — everybody's crying. It was like water works city," he shared.

"And then Nova goes, 'Why are we crying?' Diane's going, 'It's happy tears!' And she's like, 'Yes! It's happy tears!' "

Reedus did say he suspected Kruger was onto his plan before they'd gotten back home. "I'm sure she knew that I was looking for somewhere to stop along the way."

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus
Diane Kruger/Instagram

The two actors met on the set of 2015 film Sky and went public with their relationship in March 2017. In August 2021, they confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE.

Kruger and Reedus, 53, welcomed Nova in November 2018. In her new children's book, A Name From the Sky (out Oct. 25), Kruger, 45, opens up about discovering the meaning of her own name and reveals how she and Reedus decided on the perfect moniker for their daughter.

"I had her late in life at 42, and [Norman] had a child when he was much younger," she said. " 'Nova' in Latin means new beginning, and a nova star keeps changing and is reborn. And we love Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains; we do motorcycle trips there."

Related Articles
diane kruger blowing out the candles on her bday cake https://www.instagram.com/p/CgHMPMDFGxq/
Diane Kruger Shares Rare Glimpse of Daughter Nova as She Celebrates Birthday with Norman Reedus
diane kruger
Diane Kruger Reveals Her Daughter's Name with a New Children's Book: 'She's Changed My World'
SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD
Clayton Echard 'Felt Abandoned' After Susie Evans Split: 'I Didn't Even Want to Look in Her Direction'
LeBron James, Savannah James, LeBron James Jr., Bryce Maximus James and Zhuri James attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Smallfoot' at Regency Village Theatre on September 22, 2018 in Westwood, California
LeBron James' 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Diane Kruger Thanksgiving
Diane Kruger Celebrates Thanksgiving with Norman Reedus and Their Daughter at the Macy's Parade
Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's Relationship Timeline
Madonna and her kids
Madonna's 6 Children: Everything to Know
Norman Reedus
Norman Reedus on His Final Day on 'The Walking Dead' , What He Gave — and What He Took
Derek Jeter family
Celebrity Dads Who Let Their Daughters Do Their Makeup, Nails and Dress-Up
Shaun Ross and David Alan Madrick engagement
Model Shaun Ross Engaged to Actor David Alan Madrick — All the Details on Their At-Home Proposal
dane cook
Dane Cook Reveals He's Engaged to Kelsi Taylor After 5 Years Together: 'I Was So Ready to Ask Her'
diane kruger and daughter
Diane Kruger Is 'Glad' She Didn't Have Her Daughter at 30: I Would've 'Absolutely Resented It'
Diane Kruger Women's Health Magazine
Diane Kruger Says She Works Less Since Becoming a Mom: 'Everything Changed with Motherhood'
diane kruger and daughter
Diane Kruger Had 'Extreme Separation Anxiety' When She Returned to Film After Welcoming Daughter
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Father's Day Gift Guide
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares His Best Father's Day Gifts—Including Shoes So Comfortable They Even Surprised Him!
Kevin Ford
Viral Burger King Employee Who Never Missed Work in 27 Years Has Tearful Family Reunion on 'Today'