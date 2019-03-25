Norman Reedus Jokes His Baby Girl's New Milestone Is 'Rolling All Over the Floor Like a Drunk'

Norman Reedus plays a fairly dramatic role on TV, but at home, his daughter is giving him all the belly laughs.

In an interview with PEOPLE on Saturday during PaleyFest in Hollywood, California, The Walking Dead star said his baby girl with girlfriend Diane Kruger is “just starting to roll over” for her latest milestone.

“She’s kind of rolling all over the floor like a drunk. It’s kind of awesome. I just love it,” said Reedus, 50. “She’s really grounding and it’s a really beautiful thing that’s going on in my life right now, I have to say.”

PEOPLE confirmed on Nov. 2 that Reedus and Kruger, 42, had welcomed their first child together. The actor is also dad to son Mingus Lucien, 19.

While the couple are private about their daughter — they haven’t revealed her name, and Kruger made an emotional appeal to her fans in January after photos of herself with her baby were leaked without her permission — the proud dad has offered tiny glimpses of the infant on his Instagram account.

Alongside his daughter’s first photo on social media (of him and his little one holding hands), Reedus wrote on Thanksgiving, “A lot to be thankful for this year. ❤️ this one especially.”

“Love u Diane Mingus Helena. Happy family,” the actor added, shouting out Kruger, Mingus and his ex Helena Christensen, who is Mingus’ mom.

In January, he posted a snapshot showing off his baby girl’s adorable tiny feet, which he captioned simply with a colorful lollipop emoji.

Kruger, meanwhile, has been hitting the gym since giving birth to her first child in the fall — and the new mom proudly displayed the results of her hard work earlier this month.

“Am I showing off ? F— yeah. ’cause it’s been hard work to get my abs back,” the Welcome to Marwen actress wrote on Instagram, sharing a photograph of herself in a bikini top and workout pants that put her toned midsection on display. “I didn’t think it was possible after having a baby. And certainly not at my age.”

The actress thanked fitness influencer Hannah Bower for being her motivation — and while Kruger didn’t seek help from a trainer, she has remained focused on her goal after her daughter’s birth.

“I don’t have a trainer, but I’ve been committed to getting my body back. For myself first … but also for my 👻 The female body is AMAZING 😉,” she added.