Baby and Kids' Clothing Is Up to 50% Off at Nordstrom, so It's Time to Change Out of Those Christmas PJs

Now that all the presents are unwrapped, it's time to get down to the real business of shopping: post-holiday sales! If you refrained from giving your kids clothing as presents, which they rarely appreciate, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is here to reward you for waiting. From now through January 2 at Nordstrom, you'll find plenty of adorable children's clothing for up to 50 percent off. There are so many options, in fact, you might even finish buying your kids' outfits for the rest of the year.