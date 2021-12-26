Baby and Kids' Clothing Is Up to 50% Off at Nordstrom, so It's Time to Change Out of Those Christmas PJs
Now that all the presents are unwrapped, it's time to get down to the real business of shopping: post-holiday sales! If you refrained from giving your kids clothing as presents, which they rarely appreciate, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is here to reward you for waiting. From now through January 2 at Nordstrom, you'll find plenty of adorable children's clothing for up to 50 percent off. There are so many options, in fact, you might even finish buying your kids' outfits for the rest of the year.
This sale isn't just about the department store offloading Christmas-themed pajamas — though you can certainly have your pick of Santa, reindeer, and pine tree PJs for kids (if you want to save them for next year). The deals include cozy winter clothing and pajamas that will take babies, toddlers, and big kids through the next few months; you'll also find essentials for spring and summer at low prices if you want to plan ahead.
Bundle up your baby (or any other baby you love) in the sweetest furry bunting for $27 (originally $45). Stop all battles over dressing warmly by picking up a tie-dye pink chiffon faux fur jacket from Tucker and Tate for just $35, or a Jordan fleece pullover for $25 — half-off its original price. There are even some kids' shoes that will give everyone the warm-and-fuzzies, like these toddler sneakers from Open Edit for 40 percent off.
Buy It! Cristina Martinez Assorted 2-Pack Short Sleeve Bodysuits, $18.85–$20.30 (orig. $29); nordstrom.com
Considering how quickly kids grow, you may as well plan for the year and pick up T-shirts, shorts, and dresses (a size or two bigger than they're wearing now). They can be inspired by a Dream Big T-shirt from Open Edit for only $9, or play it cool in an Appaman x Ziggy Marley Don't Worry tee for $13 (originally $29). You may also find yourself a little jealous of the babies who get to wear these short-sleeve bodysuits — designed by artist Cristina Martinez — that are available for up to 35 percent off.
Below, browse 16 of our favorite Nordstrom baby and kids' clothing deals, or head over to the site to browse the full selection of markdowns from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale.
Buy It! Nordstrom Baby Hooded Bunting, $27 (orig. $45); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Tucker and Tate Print Fitted One-Piece Pajamas, $13.20–$15.40 (orig. $22); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Tucker and Tate Washed Moto Leggings, $7.60–$8.55 (orig. $19); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Tucker and Tate B.Y.O. Fleece Sweatshirt, $13.05 (orig. $29); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Nike Jordan Kids' Jumpman Classic Fleece Pullover Hoodie, $25 (orig. $50); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Tucker and Tate x Smithsonian Kids' Easy Print Shorts, $8.55 (orig. $19); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Petit Lem Kids' Alpine Fair Isle Fitted Two-Piece Pajamas, $22.80 (orig. $38); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Tucker and Tate Faux Fur Tie Dye Jacket, $35.40 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Open Edit Kids' Boxy Organic Cotton Graphic Tee, $8.55 (orig. $19); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Treasure & Bond Tie Dye Sweater, $27 (orig. $45); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Appaman x Ziggy Marley Don't Worry Graphic Tee, $13.05 (orig. $29); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Freshman Kids' Velour Hoodie, $21 (orig. $35); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Treasure & Bond Kids' Old School Joggers, $21 (orig. $35); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Treasure & Bond Kids' Flannel Pajama Pants, $13.05 (orig. $29); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Open Edit Kids' Mila Cozy Retro Jogger Sneaker, $20.96 (orig. $34.95); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Treasure & Bond Mollie Faux Shearling Lined Mule, $14.96 (orig. $24.95); nordstrom.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Baby and Kids' Clothing Is Up to 50% Off at Nordstrom, so It's Time to Change Out of Those Christmas PJs
- Walmart Quietly Dropped a Huge After-Christmas Sale with Savings of Up to 60%
- The 40 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon — Including Markdowns on Dyson, Apple, and Vitamix
- Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Christmas Deals for Up to 57% Off — Here Are the 36 Best