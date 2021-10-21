Nordstom's Toy Shop Has More Than 1,200 Unusual Gifts Kids Didn't Even Know to Ask For

From before they can roll over until they drive away, kids rely on adults to give them the tools to move. And by tools, we often mean toys, like this gorgeous horse swing for babies from the age of 10 months up until they're 66 pounds. A rainbow push toy from Skip Hop is ideal for those first steps, and once they get those motor skills mastered, it's on to the balance bike. An inflatable soccer goal or a mini golf set work for both indoor and outdoor competition. And for older kids and adults who really want to test their aim, Tic Tac Go is going to be an entertaining and silly challenge.