'Don't Touch' Signs Are a Thing for Parents Who Want Other People to Keep Hands Off Their Babies

A new tool for parents who don’t want strangers’ hands near their kids? Signage.

Among others, a company called Tags 4 Tots makes a handful of creatively decorated tags that can be easily affixed to a child’s carrier, stroller and more.

The tags are mostly circular, bearing a variety of colors and designs alongside polite-yet-firm requests for others to keep their hands to themselves.

“STOP! Your germs are too big for me! PLEASE LOOK, DON’T TOUCH! Mommy thanks you very much!” reads one, while another variation, geared toward moms with premature infants, says, “I’m a preemie! Your germs are too big for little me! PLEASE LOOK, DON’T TOUCH. Mommy thanks you very much.”

"Don't Touch" sign by Tags 4 Tots Amazon

With the rapidly approaching beginning of flu season, it’s understandable that parents would want to be extra safe. The American Academy of Pediatrics doesn’t recommend giving the flu vaccine to babies until 6 months of age.

The AAP also reports that 179 children died of flu-related causes as of Aug. 18 of this year, with 80 percent of those affected not having received a flu vaccine.

"Don't Touch" sign by Tags 4 Tots Amazon

While the Tags 4 Tots signs may be helpful to many, the AAP furthermore suggests the use of canopies or covers to get the point across.

“These may also help your baby sleep while in the stroller, and keep well-intentioned but nevertheless germ-covered hands from reaching in and touching your baby,” the AAP says.