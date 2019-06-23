Nipsey Hussle's Daughter Emani, 10, Honors Him During Graduation 2 Months After Rapper's Death

Cheers to the class of 2019!

Nipsey Hussle’s daughter Emani, 10, celebrated her graduation from elementary school over the weekend along with several members of her family.

In one sweet photo, the happy graduate can be seen smiling in her cap and gown — and multiple brightly-colored leis — alongside her aunt Samantha Smith and the late rapper’s 2½-year-old son Kross, whose mother is Lauren London.

“Baby girl growing up,” Smith captioned the loving snapshot.

During the actual ceremony, Emani gave a short graduation speech, which included a touching shoutout to her late father as well as her mother, Tanisha Foster.

“I want to begin by sharing my thankfulness for my mom for believing in me, and my dad, for always being there for me,” she shared, according to videos posted on fan accounts.

Emani’s graduation took place over two months after Hussle, 33, was fatally shot.

Smith, who filed a petition to become her niece’s legal guardian in April, lived with Hussle and Emani until about 2014 or 2015. In the years since, she has kept “consistent and frequent contact” with her niece on a weekly basis, according to court documents previously provided to PEOPLE.

“[Smith] has always been a presence in Emani’s life and along with the rest of Emani’s paternal family has assisted in her care and continues to do so,” the documents read. Her goal of obtaining custody of the girl is to “ensure [her] continued stability,” and guarantee Emani “can continue to live with family members with whom she has always had close ties.”

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was tragically gunned down outside of his Los Angeles clothing store on March 31. Following his death, his sister posted a sweet tribute online, mentioning Emani, as well as the rapper’s longtime girlfriend London and their toddler son Kross.

“I got Lauren. I got Emani. I got Kross. I got Sam, he is my responsibility now. He is my big little brother. I got mommy and Granny and Pop. You gave me so many tools,” she said in the post.