Nina Dobrev Says Jessica Szohr's Daughter Bowie, 2 Months, 'Fits in with the Squad Perfectly'

Jessica Szohr and boyfriend Brad Richardson welcomed their first baby together, daughter Bowie Ella, on Jan. 11

On Monday, Dobrev, 32, shared a series of photos on Instagram of her adorable first encounter with Szohr's 2-month-old daughter, whom the Gossip Girl alum, 35, welcomed on Jan. 11 with boyfriend Brad Richardson.

"BOWIE⚡️⚡️my baby gurl made a baby gurl. got to meet the newest (and cutest) member of the lil backpacks' and i'll tell you what… she's not only PERFECT, but she fits in with the squad perfectly 🎒😍 @jessicaszohr @brichardson15," Dobrev wrote on Instagram alongside a post that featured one photo of her fawning over baby Bowie as Szohr sweetly looked on.

In two other photos, Dobrev captured the new mom spending time with her baby girl.

Szohr commented on the post, "She loves her auntie Neens so much:) and you guys basically share a birthday:) I hope she is adventurous as you but doesn't get injured as much! ❤️ That's the protective mommy in me:)."

Dobrev shared more photos from the low-key hangout on her Instagram Story, including one snap of the actress playing with baby Bowie. "I'm in love. My heart is so full," she wrote.

Alongside a photo of new mom Szohr holding a crying Bowie, Dobrev wrote, "She's even perfect when she cries. I can't with the cuteness. Also how beautiful is mama @jessicaszohr. @brichardson15 you lucky dawg."

"These tiny little hands. Okay I'm done," said Dobrev on another photo of the two stars posing with Bowie.

Szohr also shared a snapshot to Instagram that featured her greeting a smiling Bowie. "Who's ready for Monday's 4:30am wake up? Baby Bowie is... puffed sleeve and all! 🖤 she's freaking cute and you know it:) okay... have a great day! Remember we choose how today goes... so go do your thang and do it with a smile :) 😘 📷 @nina," she captioned the sweet post.

Szohr, who played Vanessa Abrams on Gossip Girl during the same years Dobrev was starring as Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries, announced her daughter's arrival on Jan. 13, two days after she gave birth.

"Added a little special sweetness to our family and some new direction to our journey on 1-11-21," The Orville actress captioned a black-and-white photo of her baby girl's hand.