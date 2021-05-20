Floribama Shore's Nilsa Prowant Welcomes Baby Boy Gray Allen: 'Everything I Have Always Wanted'

He's here!

Floribama Shore star Nilsa Prowant, 27, welcomed her first baby, son Gray Allen Gazda with her fiancé Gus Gazda, on May 20, 2021, she announced on Instagram.

The newborn arrived at 1:56 a.m. in Atlanta, weighing 7 lbs., 14 oz., and measuring 19½ inches long.

"31 hours of labor to get you here and I would do it all over again just for you," Prowant captioned a series of photos of herself holding her newborn in the hospital.

"He is completely perfect in every single possible way. We are so blessed! Thank you God for our beautiful baby boy 💙 this is everything I have always wanted, a family of my own with the man of my dreams. ✨," she added.

Ahead of her baby boy's arrival, Prowant revealed on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with polyhydramnios at 37 weeks in her pregnancy, a condition in which there is too much amniotic fluid around the baby in the uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"At our last appointment we found out Gray is measuring 40 weeks per the belly measurement so they took me back for an ultra sound to confirm and sure enough he was measuring 40 weeks (full term) 7lbs 9oz in the 90th percentile," she began the detailed post. "My amnionic fluid measured at 28cm 🤭normal is 5-25 so I was a little over the normal average."

As her fluid levels were above average, Prowant said her obstetrician referred her to a specialist to understand the situation better.

At her appointment with the specialist, Prowant's amnionic fluid measured at 36 cm, prompting the specialist to diagnose her with polyhydramnios.

"Sounded super scary so of course I googled 🥴 shouldn't have done that. BUT They said that they did not find anything wrong with baby G, but they do think it could be something with me," she continued. "Possibly late term gestational diabetes...so I'm back at the specialist today to try to get a better understanding of what's going on and to check on baby Gray!"

Prowant first announced her pregnancy news on Instagram in December with a photo of the couple posing together outside as the mom-to-be showed off her baby bump while holding a sign that read, "Baby Gazda. Coming May 2021."

"Even in the darkest of times the Lord still shines his light. Our greatest adventure is about to begin," she captioned the post.

Prowant previously dated her Floribama Shore costar Gus Smyrnios, but the two split. She then went public with her new boyfriend, also named Gus, on Instagram in November 2019 and the pair got engaged in January.

"On cloud nine 💍 The love of my life asked me to spend forever with him tonight on my 27th birthday," Prowant shared on Instagram. "Today has been more than I could have ever imagined. I can't believe I get to marry my best friend and bring our son Gray into this world soon."