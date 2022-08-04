Niko Moon and Wife Anna Expecting First Baby After IVF Journey: 'Extremely Surreal'

Niko Moon and his songwriting collaborator wife Anna are gearing up for their biggest project yet: parenthood!

The country artist, 39, and wife Anna are expecting their first baby together, a daughter, in November, a rep for the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The pair, who wrote Moon's hit song GOOD TIME, "have always wanted to have a family together," Moon tells PEOPLE, and the exciting news comes after a difficult journey to conceive.

"From the moment I met her, I knew she would make the most amazing mother! Our path to seeing those two pink lines was one we weren't expecting, and one that lead us to doing IVF [in-vitro fertilization]," says Moon.

"After Anna's transfer, we had waited about two weeks and got the green light to try an at-home test. Before I could even lay the test on the bathroom counter for her, I saw that it was positive! After all we had been through, it was an extremely surreal and emotional moment for us both."

Anna shares that the couple's IVF journey began in 2020 after she found out she had uterine fibroids at a routine OBGYN visit.

Matthew Berinato

"That started me down a path of learning about my family's history with fibroids, and then to later discover my family's history with the rare genetic condition called hereditary leiomyomatosis and renal cell cancer, also known as HLRCC," she says. "It completely turned my whole world around to know that I had numerous tumors and that I am at an increased risk of developing cancer. My fibroids would need to be removed before trying to conceive, so I ended up having an open myomectomy to remove as many of my fibroids as possible."

"This condition has a 50 percent chance of being passed along to my future children and means that even after fibroid removal, the fibroids will never stop coming back," she continues. "Because of this, me and Niko chose to speak with a fertility specialist about our options and were happy with the choice we made."

Anna reveals she also recently found out she has placenta previa, a condition where a woman's placenta forms on top of the cervix.

"At the moment my doctor has advised me to take it easy and not travel," she shares. "For those who follow me and Niko closely they know that we are connected at the hip so missing out on tour life has been really hard for me. FOMO to the max! But, every day that I wake up and my baby is healthy and safe, I count my blessings!"

"Pregnancy has been such an incredible time for me," she adds. "Because of all that it took to get here, I feel so incredibly grateful every day that I wake up and see my belly growing."

The couple can't wait to meet their little one and shares they even wrote a song about their baby on the way.

"'I Can't Wait To Love You' is our favorite song that we have ever written together. It's about this really special time in life where you have this amazing miracle on the way and you're falling in love with someone that you haven't even met yet," says Moon.

"After finding out that Anna is pregnant, we spent hours talking about Lily and all the perfect details that will become her," he adds. "Her eyes, her laugh, her smile and as songwriters, we couldn't resist the opportunity to write a song about it all."