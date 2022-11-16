Niko Moon and Wife Anna Welcome First Baby, Daughter Lily Anne: 'Made to Be Her Daddy'

Country singer Niko Moon and his songwriter wife Anna Moon confirmed their pregnancy news with PEOPLE in August

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on November 16, 2022 10:42 AM
Niko Moon and Wife Anna
Photo: Niko Moon/Instagram

Niko Moon and wife Anna Moon are officially parents!

The country singer, 40, and his songwriting collaborator wife have welcomed their first baby, daughter Lily Anne Moon, the couple shared on Instagram Tuesday evening.

Niko shared his very first photo holding his daughter, writing in the caption, "Lily Anne Moon is here y'all! 💛."

Sharing the same photo on her Instagram Story, Anna wrote, "This man was made to be her daddy."

Baby Lily is the first child for both Niko and Anna, who have yet to share more details about her arrival into the world.

Niko Moon and Wife Anna
Niko Moon/Instagram

The pair, who wrote Niko's hit song "GOOD TIME," "have always wanted to have a family together," Niko told PEOPLE when confirming their pregnancy news in early August. The exciting news came after a difficult journey to conceive.

"From the moment I met her, I knew she would make the most amazing mother! Our path to seeing those two pink lines was one we weren't expecting, and one that led us to doing IVF [in-vitro fertilization]," Niko told PEOPLE at the time.

Niko and Anna Moon
Matthew Berinato

"After Anna's transfer, we had waited about two weeks and got the green light to try an at-home test. Before I could even lay the test on the bathroom counter for her, I saw that it was positive! After all we had been through, it was an extremely surreal and emotional moment for us both."

"Pregnancy has been such an incredible time for me," Anna said of the experience. "Because of all that it took to get here, I feel so incredibly grateful every day that I wake up and see my belly growing."

The couple even wrote a song about their then-baby on the way, "I Can't Wait to Love You."

CMT Awards 2021 Arrivals
Jason Kempin/Getty

"'I Can't Wait to Love You' is our favorite song that we have ever written together. It's about this really special time in life where you have this amazing miracle on the way and you're falling in love with someone that you haven't even met yet," said Niko.

"After finding out that Anna is pregnant, we spent hours talking about Lily and all the perfect details that will become her," he added. "Her eyes, her laugh, her smile and as songwriters, we couldn't resist the opportunity to write a song about it all."

