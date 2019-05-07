Inside Nikki Sixx's Pregnant Wife Courtney's Sweet Beatrix Potter-Themed Baby Shower

Nikki and Courtney Sixx are ready to meet their bundle of joy!

The Mötley Crüe bassist’s wife, 33, celebrated the impending birth of their daughter on Saturday with a flower-filled, Beatrix Potter-themed baby shower at the Sherwood Country Club in Los Angeles.

The fête was designed by Mark’s Garden and Details Event Planning, who made sure to incorporate blooms abound both in the décor and in the centerpieces, with pastel picks like peonies, English garden roses, ranunculus, hydrangeas, hyacinth and sweet peas.

“I collaborated with Mark’s Garden on the floral designs, incorporating storybooks into all the décor,” Courtney tells PEOPLE, sharing exclusive photos from the day. “They started searching for the perfect vintage books six months ago. My nursery also has vintage prints of Beatrix Potter, so I thought it was a perfect fit!”

The centerpieces — crafted with classic Potter titles like The Tale of Peter Rabbit — were completed with pink- and cream-colored bunny rabbits.

Gretchen Rossi, Courtney Sixx and Heather Dubrow

Among the mom-to-be’s 50 guests were famous faces like Alison Eastwood, Tanisha Harper and Real Housewives of Orange County alums Heather Dubrow and Gretchen Rossi — the latter of whom is also expecting her first child, a baby girl.

Brittany Furlan Lee, who married Nikki’s bandmate Tommy Lee in February, was also on hand to support her fellow Mötley Crüe spouse.

“I just adore Brittany. She is a year younger than me and [I] feel is a little bit like a little sister to me,” the Martha Stewart contributor tells PEOPLE, adding of Lee, 56, “I’m over the moon happy he found her. She’s a total gem.”

Guests noshed on chilled gazpacho soup, grilled-salmon salad, a trio of sorbets and a triple-berry cake from Sweet Lady Jane — the same dessert Courtney served as her wedding cake!

As party favors, each attendee was given a Bouquet Box, Courtney’s upcoming flower-arranging line co-designed with Marks Garden, as well as LUX candles topped with silk peonies.

The DIY expert at How2Girl tells PEOPLE she and Nikki, 60, have named their little one on the way Ruby — and Courtney is already eagerly anticipating spending time with the newborn.

“I’m so excited for so many things like dressing her, teaching her, creating things with her and just like my mom said at my shower, holding my future best friend in my arms,” she says.

Courtney Sixx and mom Catherine Hines

Courtney and Nikki announced they were expecting their first child together in January.

“What a great way to start off 2019 for Courtney and me,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “I am so excited knowing that I’m not going to be touring during the pregnancy, which makes it even more special.”

“My wife is going to make the most amazing mom ever and our whole family is beyond excited,” the musician raved.

While Ruby will be Courtney’s first child, Nikki (whose given name is Frank Carlton Serafino Feranna, Jr.) is also dad to Frankie-Jean Mary, 18, Decker Nilsson, 23, Storm Brieann, 25, and Gunner Nicholas, 28.

“After turning 30, baby fever kicked in big time but we wanted to wait until the perfect time. We are beyond thrilled to be bringing a little Sixx into the world and I know we will make amazing parents together,” Courtney told PEOPLE in January.

The couple tied the knot in March 2014 after three years of dating, at Greystone Mansion in Los Angeles, with a gothic-rock-meets-French-countryside-themed wedding.