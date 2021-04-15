In July 2020, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev welcomed son Matteo Artemovich and Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson welcomed their second child Buddy Dessert

Nikki and Brie Bella Open Up About Their Insecurities with Their Post-Baby Bodies

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are getting candid about how they feel about their post-baby bodies.

Nikki and Brie, 37, say they have been hard on themselves since they welcomed sons – Matteo Artemovich and Buddy Dessert, respectively – in July, they admitted on The Bellas podcast Tuesday.

The Dancing with the Stars alum, in particular, has received social media comments after WrestleMania asking if she's pregnant again with her second child with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

"No lol. I have seen a few of these comments," Nikki said in the comments section of photos she posted from WrestleMania. "My dress was baggy and with the number placement and being super bloated from travel and hormones (milk is coming to an end) I totally look it. It is what it is lol."

She added, "Had abs in the day and a little belly at night. #momlife."

On Tuesday's episode of The Bellas podcast, Nikki continued to discuss the pregnancy speculation.

"[At home] I've been working out so hard looking great and then when we flew there Friday. I was holding eight pounds of water and I couldn't get rid of it," she said. "I bloated so bad I felt like I was pregnant."

Nikki also said on her Instagram Stories that it "sucks" having people ask if she's expecting. "Hormones, body changes, and holding 8 pounds of water weight!" she added.

Later on the podcast, Nikki added that she has "good days" and "bad days" when it comes to how she feels about her body.

"Think of how good you look for 37, and I don't know if you're comparing yourself to 20-year-olds, but compare yourself to your age," Brie told her twin sister.

Brie also talked about the candid social media post she shared last month calling her stretch marks "treasure marks," which Nikki said was "an awesome empowering post."

"It was so I thought that was so badass and inspiring and made me so proud of you," Nikki told her twin sister.

Brie then admitted she was "going back and forth" on her decision to share the photo.

"I was embarrassed," the mom of two said. "And that was like the best picture out of like the 10 I took."

Brie added, "I am human, so I do have an insecurity with my stomach."

Brie and her husband Bryan Danielson welcomed Buddy in July. They are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Birdie.

"One hard thing I'm having in this pregnancy compared to with Birdie is my stomach just got wrecked," the mom-of-two said.

Brie said she doesn't feel "pregnancy ruined me and that's why I call it treasure marks because it is something special."

"I wanted to put it out there because I do see how filtered the world is of social media and I'm like, I know what I'm tired of like keeping up with what's supposed to be like the body you're supposed to be and I'm like, I'm gonna put this up so women know [that] this is what the majority looks like [after pregnancy]," she said of the social media post showing off her stretch marks. "The perfect bodies really don't exist."