Watch Nikki & Brie Bella Introduce Their Newborn Sons in Total Bellas Clip: 'So Special'

When Buddy met Matteo!

In a clip from Thursday's episode of Total Bellas, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, twin sisters Nikki and Brie Bella introduce their newborn sons to each other after giving birth to the boys within 24 hours of one another. The moms and their partners (Brie's husband Daniel Bryan and Nikki's fiancé Artem Chigvintsev) all bask in baby bliss while in the hospital after the arrivals.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Nikki welcomed her first child, son Matteo, on July 31, less than 24 hours before Brie welcomed her second child, son Buddy Dessert, on Aug. 1.

"Seeing you walk in like 'She's a mom!' " Brie, who's also mom to 3-year-old daughter Birdie, says of seeing Nikki, who added it was "crazy."

"I kinda feel like I was in a dream," says Nikki. "Like, an out-of-body experience, yeah. It was so incredible. ... It just made everything come together. It's kind of like a perfect ending being in Phoenix because we got to have our babies together, what we always wanted. It was so special."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In August, the Bellas opened up to PEOPLE about their new additions, sharing the love they have for their expanding families. "I've been up since 3 a.m., but this is what I've wanted my whole life," Nikki said at the time. "The fact that he's here — I'm just so in love and happy."

"That's what happens when you're on an infant schedule," added Brie. "But like Nikki said, the love is just so overpowering that even though you're so tired, that bliss just takes over."

After giving birth, the sisters were placed into hospital rooms right next to each other, and they got to meet their new nephews for the first time.

RELATED: Nikki Bella on Being a New Mom: 'I Never Knew I Could Be This Happy and This In Love'

"What's crazy about Buddy and Matteo is they both have the same scream-cry," Nikki said. "It's the cutest high-pitch noise and they're identical. Even their coos are identical and they're so cute. Now, Matteo, he will grunt and like punch my boobs when he's breastfeeding. Artem and I will sit and laugh because it's perfect little punches he'll do. He grunts at me, so I feel like I have a little boxer on my hands."

"Buddy loves kicking," Brie said. "I actually was really nervous, because everyone's like, 'If you have a good baby, you're going to have a really bad one.' I was like, 'Well, Birdie was so good, so here comes my wild one.' He's calmer than what Birdie was."

"[Both babies] are calm and patient," Brie added. "We're the wild ones and very feisty. Our little boys don't have our personalities yet. Birdie does. Birdie is our mini."