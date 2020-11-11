Nikki and Brie Bella Open Up About the Best Parts of Raising Newborn Sons: 'I'm Just So in Love'
Nikki and Brie Bella gave birth to sons, Matteo and Buddy, just one day apart over the summer
Nikki and Brie Bella are basking in their experience of raising newborn sons at the same time.
In a new Q&A with E! News, the Total Bellas stars — who gave birth to sons just one day apart over the summer — opened up about raising newborns, each sharing their favorite moments with their baby sons so far.
Nikki, who welcomed her first child, son Matteo Artemovich, with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on July 31, said of the best part of parenting has been "The LOVE!!!! The smiles! The laughs! The baby talk! The baby monkey hugs and holds."
"I'm just so in love," the new mom, 36, added. "Literally cry once a day because I have never felt love like this. He has made me mushy!"
While Nikki admitted that she has "so many" favorite memories with Matteo thus far, there was one particular moment stood out for the former WWE star. "I just recently I had to leave for a few hours to work. When I walked in the door and he heard my voice and saw me he got so excited and started smiling and laughing so big!" she said. "And then immediately wanted to get into my arms and he gave me the biggest embrace! I have never felt so special and loved!"
Brie, who gave birth to Buddy Dessert on Aug. 1., told E! News "the cuddles and the smells" are her personal favorite parts of parenting a newborn. "I soak every minute of it up!!!!"
The 36-year-old reality star — who also shares 3-year-old daughter Birdie Joe with husband Daniel Bryan — said that her favorite moment with Buddy was "the first time he smiled at me."
"It melted my heart; especially because of his dimples!" she gushed.
In August, the Bella twins spoke to PEOPLE about the first time they met each other's babies in the hospital — a moment Nikki called "so special."
"We're lucky because [our hospital rooms] were right next to each other and I was just like, 'My sister and I have been quarantined together and we're identical twins. Can she come in?' " Brie recalled.
Nikki then added, "It was weird, though, for me to see my sister with a son, because I'm just so used to Bird. It was almost like reliving our labor again. Like, 'Whoa, look at this baby.' "