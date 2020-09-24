"I didn't even make it to the six-week point," Nikki told her twin sister Brie on their podcast Wednesday

Nikki Bella Talks About Postpartum Sex with Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev: 'It Was a Little Different'

Nikki Bella is opening up about her sex life nearly two months after welcoming son Matteo with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

Chatting with her twin sister Brie Bella — who welcomed son Buddy less than 24 hours before Nikki gave birth to Matteo — on The Bellas Podcast Wednesday, Nikki didn't hold back when speaking about her postpartum romps.

Discussing one of Nikki's recent Instagram posts, which she captioned "Mama getting her groove back... postpartum panties out the door, boobies still off limits lol, but everyday feeling more like me," the new mom clarified that she didn't mean to publicly imply that she and Chigvintsev were about to get steamy.

"Like I'm not bleeding, there's nothing wrong. No more postpartum panties. They're out the door," Nikki said. "But maybe I should've said like in the trash, away for good."

Nikki said that after pointed out to her what the caption sounded like, she realized the connotation.

"I reread it and I'm like, 'oh my god I totally did make it like Artem's throwing my panties out the door' and like, here we go. I did not mean that," she said.

Nikki did admit to her sister that she and Chigvintsev have "already been having sex."

"I didn't even make it to the six-week point, I just started at five. I was like I'm healed, I'm fine," she said. "Even though last night it didn't seem fine, but that's okay. It was a little different."

"I felt like organs were about to drop out," Nikki said of the experience. "I was like, shoot, did I mess up?"

"Okay Nicole, enough about all the gross stuff going on with our vaginas, especially yours," Brie said.

There is no agreed-upon period of time required by doctors before women should begin having sex again after giving birth, but "many health care providers recommend waiting to have sex until four to six weeks after delivery, regardless of the delivery method," according to the Mayo Clinic.

Earlier on Wednesday, Nikki shared a few sweet photos of Matteo, saying in the caption that she is "the luckiest" to "have an incredible family," adding that they all gathered to watch Chigvintsev on Dancing with the Stars this week.

Ahead of his return to DWTS earlier this month, Chigvintsev shared a sweet photo of little Matteo on Instagram.