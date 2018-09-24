Nikki Bella Gets in Trouble 'All the Time' for Spoiling Brie Bella's Daughter: 'Birdie Owns Me'

When it comes to 16-month-old Birdie Joe, mom Brie Bella can be the bad cop while her sister Nikki Bella is always the good cop.

“She doesn’t know what no means,” Brie, 34, told PEOPLE Saturday at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas while speaking of how Nikki spoils her daughter. “Like when she’s throwing a little tantrum or something.”

“Nicole has these big open arms and wants to smother her,” she explained. “I’m like, ‘No, you gotta ignore her. Don’t look at her.’ “

Aunt Nikki, Brie’s twin, lets the tot indulge in TV more than Mom does, too. “We like her to watch only one episode of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse but when she’s with Nicole, she might get four episodes in,” Brie said.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Nikki and Brie Bella Jenelle Bonifield

RELATED: Brie Bella Says She’ll “Probably Be Pregnant” Again “Sooner Rather Than Later”

Does Brie ever get mad at her sister for spoiling Birdie too much? “All the time,” she joked.

To be totally transparent, Nikki doesn’t deny that she gets in trouble for giving in to her niece perhaps a little excessively.

“I can’t help it,” she told PEOPLE. “Birdie owns me.”

RELATED VIDEO: Nikki Bella “Has Massive Baby Fever” but Wants to Wait Until She Can Afford a “Night Nurse and a Nanny”



Both Brie and Nikki recently returned to WWE after several years out of the ring. For Brie, her return was actually inspired by her daughter.

“It’s been an empowering experience just having a little girl who’s 16 months, and I’m just so different now than what I was before,” she said. “For me, it’s such a different experience and everything I do I do for Birdie, and it excites me to think that she’s at home watching.”

The mother of one added, “When she hears my entrance music she gets really excited and looks around. It’s been a very empowering experience.”