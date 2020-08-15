"I have taken in every single second with our baby boy. And will continue to do so," Nikki Bella said

Nikki Bella Is Enjoying Spending Time with Newborn Son: 'I Have Never Cried So Many Happy Tears'

Nikki Bella is enjoying taking time off to spend with her newborn son.

As the mom of one faced off in the EA Sports UFC Virtual Fight Card showdown against twin sister Brie Bella — who welcomed her second child, a son with husband Daniel Bryan — Nikki reflected on the joys of being a new mom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Two weeks postpartum and I kicked @thebriebella butt playing @easportsufc live on @espn,” she wrote on Instagram Friday. “Lol nothing like breastfeeding as you’re being counted down going live!”

“Thank you all so much for understanding my maternity leave. I have taken in every single second with our baby boy. And will continue to do so. I have never cried so many happy tears in my life,” the Total Bellas star, 36, added. “God truly has blessed me in the most amazing way ever! The love, goodness, it’s just indescribable.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Nikki and Brie Bella Nikki Bella/Instagram

Image zoom Brie Bella Nikki Bella/Instagram

Although the twin sisters have yet to share much information about their newborns, Nikki promised that a proper introduction was on the way.

“We shot something fun for you all today to introduce our baby boy 🥰💙 The Bella Boys I should say!” she wrote. “Trust me it’ll be worth the wait!”

“Love you all! And thank you all for your constant love, support and well wishes!! “ the new mom added.

Nikki previously raved about her son and first-time motherhood, describing her experience as "truly incredible."

"I've never smiled so much with such little sleep. I'm in heaven! I'm so happy!!" she wrote on the Bella Twins Twitter account.

"And @artemchigvintse is the best Dad! Our baby boy is so lucky. I didn't think I could love him even more... but goodness I fell more in love with him the past few days. I feel so blessed. Can't wait for the day to officially makes us a family," Bella said in a loving message to fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

RELATED VIDEO: He's Here! Nikki Bella and Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev Welcome Their First Child

Nikki, who had anticipated her son's birth after sister Brie's baby, joked about unexpectedly "beating" her sibling to the labor room. Nikki gave birth one day before Brie.

"And how about that tag team!! I can't believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! lol And that I beat her," she added. "As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! I can't wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!"