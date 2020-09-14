Nikki Bella Reveals She's 'Sleep Training' Son Matteo, 6 Weeks: 'Been Doing So Good'

Matteo Artemovich is working on his snooze technique!

Nikki Bella revealed on Instagram Sunday that she and Artem Chigvintsev are currently working on sleep training their 6-week-old son, posting a photo and sweet clip of the newborn looking up at his mama from her lap.

"Say, 'I'm starting sleep training today. And my mommy's putting me through the ringer,' " Nikki, 36, tells her baby boy in the video. " 'Waking me up, putting me down, telling me when to feed, doing activities.' But you've been doing so good, my love."

In the caption, the new mom gave her fiancé a shout-out, saying, "@theartemc .... he's SO [your] mini!!"

"PS the sunlight shining right on my little man makes him look so blonde!" Nikki added.

While discussing his return to Dancing with the Stars on GMA last month after being cut from last season, Chigvintsev, 38, said parenthood "has been the most incredible feeling."

"Nicole and I are just obsessed. I just didn't know that I could have so much love to give. It's just incredible," said the new dad, going on to joke that Matteo "literally owns us."

One "challenging" way that reality has manifested has been overnight, when the Total Bellas star is up "every hour and a half" to feed their newborn.

"What sleep? Do people really sleep?" Chigvintsev quipped, smiling. "I really feel bad for Nicole, because he's a really good eater. So he's been on it."

Nikki also opened up on The Bellas Podcast earlier this month about how she was juggling taking care of a then-4-week-old Matteo now that Chigvintsev has returned to work.

"Artem is on Dancing With the Stars and that has left me alone with Matteo ... and because of COVID, too, I don't have any help. It's just me," she said on the episode with twin sister and co-host Brie Bella. "I do get a little help from Brie and [Brie's husband Daniel Bryan], which, they've been amazing."

Nikki, who got engaged to Chigvintsev during a trip to France in November 2019, told PEOPLE in August that she's so "blessed" to have him by her side.