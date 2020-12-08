Nikki Bella Shares Adorable Photo of Son Matteo, 4 Months, and His Bright Blue 'Ocean Eyes'

Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child together in July

Nikki Bella is in awe of her baby boy's blue eyes!

The Total Bellas star, 37, shared an adorable snapshot on Instagram of her son Matteo Artemovich, 4 months, whom she shares with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. Captioning the closeup, Bella marveled at her child's "ocean eyes."

"Eyes truly are the window to our soul. Thank you Mr Shakespeare for that. 🤍 #Repost @theartemc Oceans eyes #son," she wrote.

In the comment section, several other celebs couldn't help but admire little Matteo, including Khadijah Haqq McCray who wrote, "He's unreal."

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi commented, "Oh my god what an angel," as fellow WWE alum Dana Brooke told Bella, "Wow!! Those are stunning eyes!!! Picture perfect 💙💙"

First-time mom Bella is celebrating all the milestones this holiday season — last month, she marked her first Thanksgiving with Matteo, and in October, she dressed her little one up as Baby Yoda for Halloween.

"Beyond grateful for the priceless things in life," Bella captioned a series of photos from her Thanksgiving celebration. "2020 has been unexpected to say the least. I couldn’t stop thanking God for the blessings he has given me this year. So thankful for the magical moments, my family, good friends and health. Sending so much love, light and prayers to the ones that didn't have the holiday they imagined."