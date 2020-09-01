Nikki Bella Shares Adorable New Photo of Son Matteo as He Turns 1 Month Old

Nikki Bella's baby boy Matteo Artemovich is one month old!

On Monday, the Total Bellas star, 36, shared an adorable photo on Instagram of Matteo — whom she welcomed on July 31 with her fiancé, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev — to celebrate her first child turning one month old.

In the photo, Matteo, whose hair appeared to be wet, showed off his big blue eyes and slightly stuck out his tongue to the camera.

"Our Matteo is a month old today 💙 @theartemc," the reality star captioned the post.

Chigvintsev, 38, commented on the sweet snap of his son, writing, "Time flies."

Speaking to PEOPLE last week, Bella, who was originally due on August 6, said she was on her way to get induced early on July 31 when her water broke in the doctor's office.

"Artem and I were so not prepared," she shared. "We barely had bags packed. I labored for 22 hours, and I pushed for two hours while wearing a mask because of COVID-19. It was 118 degrees in Phoenix, and our room wouldn't get colder than 76 degrees, so I was burning hot the whole time. I had two more rounds of pushing [to go] until my doctor said, 'You're going to have to have a c-section.' I said, 'No, he's coming out vaginally.' "

"I looked at Artem [who was allowed in the room with a mask], and I go, 'Put on the Lumineers!' And literally we 'Hey Ho'-ed and '-Ophelia'-ed Matteo into this world," the new mom added. "I have never pushed so hard in my life. I almost tore off the handlebars!"

Image zoom Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, and Matteo Brian Bowen Smith

Just 22 hours after Bella and Chigvintsev welcomed Matteo, her sister Brie gave birth to son Buddy Dessert, whom she shares with husband Daniel Bryan.

Now, both sisters and their respective beaus are adjusting to their new normal — and loving every minute of it.