Artem Chigvintsev announced on Good Morning America last week that he would return to the dance competition series for its upcoming 29th season

Nikki Bella Says She Doesn't 'Have Any Help' with New Son as Artem Chigvintsev Returns to DWTS

Nikki Bella is fully into the day-to-day routine of motherhood — and taking on a lot of the responsibilities by herself.

On Wednesday's edition of The Bellas Podcast, the new mom talked about how she's juggling taking care of 4-week-old son Matteo Artemovich now that fiancé Artem Chigvintsev has returned to work.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Artem is on Dancing With the Stars and that has left me alone with Matteo ... and because of COVID, too, I don't have any help. It's just me," she said on the episode with twin sister and co-host Brie Bella, who welcomed her second child, son Buddy Dessert, one day after Matteo's arrival.

"I do get a little help from Brie and [Brie's husband Daniel Bryan], which, they've been amazing," added Nikki, 36.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella with son Matteo Nikki Bella/ Instagram

Image zoom Nikki Bella and son Matteo Nikki Bella/ Instagram

While discussing his return to the dance-competition series on GMA last Monday after being cut from last season, Chigvintsev, 38, said parenthood "has been the most incredible feeling."

"Nicole and I are just obsessed. I just didn't know that I could have so much love to give. It's just incredible," said the new dad, going on to joke that Matteo "literally owns us."

One "challenging" way that reality has manifested has been overnight, when the Total Bellas star is up "every hour and a half" to feed their newborn.

"What sleep? Do people really sleep?" Chigvintsev quipped, smiling. "I really feel bad for Nicole, because he's a really good eater. So he's been on it."

Image zoom Artem Chigvintsev and son Matteo Nikki Bella/ Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Nikki Bella on Being a New Mom: "I Never Knew I Could Be This Happy and This in Love"

Nikki, who got engaged to Chigvintsev during a trip to France in November 2019, told PEOPLE last month that she's so "blessed" to have him by her side.

"I don't know how I would do all this without him," she said. "He's very attentive. He will wake up at any moment if I need a break. He'll hold Matteo, change diapers, anything I need. He never complains. He's always helpful."

"It's just really cute because there'll be times where I'm like, 'No. I need to swaddle him and have him sleep in the bassinet,' because Artem, he would have Matteo sleep on him all day and all night. He's so obsessed with it," continued the former professional wrestler. "I have to tell him, 'You get your one, three hours a day because he just needs to be in the bassinet too.' "