Nikki Bella Shows Off Post-Baby Body 5 Months After Son Matteo's Birth: 'Getting There!'

Nikki Bella said she is "finally going to start workouts" again

Nikki Bella is giving an update on her post-baby body five months after giving birth to her first child.

On Friday, the Total Bellas star, 37, posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram Stories in which she lifted up her shirt to give followers a view of her stomach.

"Getting there!" the new mom said of her body after welcoming son Matteo Artemovich on July 31. "Slowly but surely!"

In a follow-up post, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that she is "finally going to start workouts this weekend!"

"Hopefully today but definitely tomorrow!" she noted.

The mom of one, who shares baby Matteo with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, said she would be starting the "The Yoga Standard 30 day challenge" on Monday.

"I miss hot yoga so much!" Nikki wrote, also asking her followers if they longed for the workout.

Bella has previously spoken out about being against the expectation for women to fit a certain physical mold after giving birth.

Last month, the star and her twin sister Brie Bella appeared on Ashley Graham's Pretty Big Deal podcast and opened up about all things motherhood, including postpartum depression, as well as the pressure, as Graham called it, to "snap back" after giving birth.

"It's such bulls---," the sisters said before Nikki added, "It messes with you, 'cause [people are] like, 'But how is she?' Literally, someone the other day was like, 'Gosh, she's still big!' and I was like, 'Excuse me?' "

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant explained that she has a "life coach" who has helped her come to appreciate her body since she and Chigvintsev welcomed their baby boy.

"She makes me grab parts of my body I don't like and I say, 'Thank you for creating Matteo and making him healthy,' and appreciating and loving my body. And it is weird how, slowly, you start to love it," Nikki said.

Nikki and Chigvintsev welcomed Matteo less than 24 hours before Brie welcomed her second child, son Buddy Dessert, with husband Daniel Bryan.