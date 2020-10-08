Nikki Bella Shares Photo of Herself Pumping Breast Milk: 'Popping Bottles Over Here'

Nikki Bella is turning her breastfeeding routine into a party.

On Wednesday, the former professional wrestler shared a photo of herself pumping breast milk on her Instagram Story, joking in the text atop the photo, “Popping Bottles over here! 5 o’clock somewhere lol.”

Nikki, 36, also posted a sweet shot of her son, Matteo, feeding on his bottle. In the photo, taken by Matteo's dad and Bella’s fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, the new mom cradles her son's head while he feeds.

The couple welcomed Matteo on July 31, less than 24 hours after twin sister Brie Bella had her second child, Buddy Dessert.

Earlier this month, Nikki opened up about her postpartum struggles, telling Brie during an episode of The Bellas Podcast that she has been feeling "super depressed" following the birth of her son.

“I love being the best, I want to be number one. ... I've realized I've taken that mentality as a mom," Nikki told her sister, adding, "I’ve always prided myself that I can fight a lot of things mentally. I'm very strong in that way."

However, she admitted that "postpartum has knocked me on my ass. This is something that is way different.”

Nikki also revealed that she "refused to ask for help" in caring for Matteo and ended up having a "massive breakdown" while shooting their reality series, Total Bellas — sharing that it wasn't until her sister checked in on her that she realized she needed help.

"I think Brie, was the first person who's asked me in weeks — it was in front of Bryan — she goes, 'How are you doing?' I was about to say, 'Fine.' And my lips started shaking and I burst into alligator tears. Like, I broke down. Because that was the first time someone asked me in a while how I was doing, and I wasn't doing okay," she said.

The reality star then admitted she wasn't aware of the mental health struggles that would follow having a baby.

"I didn’t realize at week seven, you kind of come out of your baby blues and … go two different paths," Nikki said. "You go the path of being healthy or you go down the path of being depressed, and that depression path can be a really dark, deep hole. I was starting to feel invisible."