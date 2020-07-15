Nikki Bella and her twin sister Brie Bella are due only days apart

Nikki Bella Says the 'Sleepless Nights' of Pregnancy Are 'Worth It' as She Shares Baby Bump Photo

Nikki Bella is looking forward to meeting her baby boy!

The WWE star, 36, can't wait to welcome her son with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, and said on Instagram Tuesday that some of the symptoms of pregnancy are "worth it" — especially as her due date inches closer.

"Sleepless nights are worth it the closer I get to meeting you," Nikki wrote on her Instagram Stories, sharing a close-up photo of her growing baby bump.

The Total Bellas star shared another sweet photo on her Instagram Tuesday, captioning the post with a simple red heart emoji. The snap featured Chigvintsev and Nikki touching foreheads and smiling at one another as the former Dancing with the Stars choreographer cradled her stomach.

Nikki and her twin sister Brie Bella — who is also pregnant, and due just a week and a half apart from Nikki — shared photos from a joint maternity photo shoot earlier this month.

Image zoom Nikki Bella's Instagram Story

"Pregnancy has been an incredible journey so far, even through some of the toughest times we have faced in this world so far and through some of the most beautiful life changing times as well," wrote Nikki on Instagram, sharing some black-and-white photos from the photo shoot in which she and Brie stand back-to-back.

"I have embraced the changes of the human body, even though that can be tough at times," she continued. "I have embraced the feeling of being uncomfortable knowing I am growing a life that will be one of my own. I have already felt the lioness in me come out even more knowing that I am ready to protect, teach, love and guide."

Nikki added that to go through it all with her twin makes her "one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine."

She shared another photo from the shoot, posing with a shirtless Chigvintsev.

"Covered up a little here for my A @theartemc Loved this moment with him!" she wrote in the caption. "He was so nervous it was the cutest thing ever! Goodness he is going to be such an amazing Dad. I just can’t wait for it!"

On Sunday, Brie — who is already mom to 3-year-old daughter Birdie, whom she shared with husband Daniel Bryan — shared a selfie of the twins lounging on a couch together with their hands on their stomachs.

"Who’s baby is coming first!!!???? Almost at the finish line," she wrote alongside the snap.