Pregnant Nikki Bella Shows Off Baby Bump Topless at 18 Weeks While Discussing Gray Hair and Skin Changes

Image zoom Nikki Bella/ Instagram

Nikki Bella is getting candid about how her body is changing during pregnancy.

The Total Bellas star, 36, shared a series of intimate photos and videos to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, showing off her growing baby bump at 18 weeks along and how other parts of her body are doing during her second trimester.

In two of the snaps, Nikki stood topless in front of her bathroom mirror, giving her followers both a front and side view of her belly. “There is my love. 18 weeks tomorrow!” she captioned one of the pictures.

In the athlete’s front-facing shot, Nikki explained that viewers can see her abs “pop out” and opened up about her struggle with retaining so much water. “It’s crazy because a day after workouts abs really pop out in the morning,” she wrote of her stomach in the photo.

“But the thing I am dealing with is retaining a lot of water throughout the day. I will not look like this tonight. I cannot believe how much I retain in a day,” Nikki added. “Obviously boobs have gotten huge.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Nikki Bella Nikki Bella/ Instagram

Image zoom Nikki Bella Nikki Bella/ Instagram

RELATED: Nikki and Brie Bella Show Off Baby Bumps Before Talking About Being “Terrified” of Coronavirus

The soon-to-be mom went on to share in a clip that she has been finding more and more gray hairs, joking, “Guess it’s time for some dye.”

“I can’t believe how many more I have!” Nikki added of the hairs.

In the video, the retired WWE superstar combed through her tresses, giving viewers a good look as to where she has seen the most change in color.

“Look at all my grays. Can you see them? I know you can get your hair dyed when you’re pregnant but I feel like I’m losing my hair, jeez. I’m freaking out, that’s sad. I maybe need to dye my hair now,” she said.

Image zoom Nikki Bella

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Nikki Bella Shows Off “Much Bigger” Baby Bump: “I Feel Like I’m Gonna Tear This Dress”

Nikki also took notice of her skin, revealing that she has been seeing “brown marks” in the area above her mouth.

“You know what else is really killing me with pregnancy? Look at all the brown marks I’m getting on my upper lip with hormones,” she explained.

“I would get this sometimes in the summertime, but now being pregnant and I go hiking, even though I wear sunscreen it’s getting so sensitive,” Nikki explained.

Flipping the camera to her belly, the pregnant star crooned, “All for you my love.”

Image zoom Nikki (L) and Brie Bella James White

Image zoom Brie (L) and Nikki Bella Jenna Bascom Photography

RELATED: Pregnant Nikki Bella Proudly Shows Off Her 17-Week Baby Bump

Another point of concern for Nikki, as well as for her twin Brie Bella — who is also pregnant, with her second child — is the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“We both [are] terrified,” Nikki shared while appearing on The Talk Tuesday with her sister. “Because even early on in my pregnancy, I got Influenza B and I never have gotten the flu. It was terrifying and it was terrible.”

“I remember telling Brie that I would rather break my neck again than ever get the flu,” she continued, explaining that she and Brie currently have “lower” immune systems as pregnant women. “We can catch things a lot easier.”

Nikki went on to encourage viewers who may be sick to refrain from going out in public and spreading germs, advising, “If you are sick, stay at home.”