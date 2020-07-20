Pregnant Nikki Bella Reveals the 'Soothing' and 'Super Handsome' Theme of Her Baby Boy's Nursery

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev pose for Mini magazine ahead of the birth of their first child

Nikki Bella's baby boy will be all spaced out — in the best way.

In a new interview for Mini magazine, the two-time WWE Divas Champion poses alongside fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in a series of sweet maternity photos and talks about the design of the couple's nursery for their son on the way.

"We went with a moon and stars theme," says Nikki, 36. "I wanted something very soothing and meditated and also day-dreamy. I just want my boy to get lost in the stars. We have a lot of gray and blues throughout the nursery and dark wood. It's super handsome!"

Some of the first-time mom-to-be's favorite inclusions in the nursery are the artwork and quotes hung on the walls, as well as a "big half-moon nightlight that I am loving."

"The wallpaper is stars and I even get lost in them. I just go and sit in his room and it just feels magical," Nikki adds.

Nikki is also "SO excited" about the SNOO bassinet she has received — as it "was the one bassinet [she] was looking at" — and her Silver Cross stroller.

"I love how it has a lot of functions for strolling and carrying— makes it so nice on this mama!" she says. "And lastly, Artem just got me a Gucci diaper bag and I'm obsessed! I'm definitely going to try and keep my fashion up to par as a mama and this is a good place to start."

Nikki's little man is already set up in style in terms of his wardrobe too, with the Total Bellas star admitting to Mini, "I have purchased way too much already!"

"I am obsessed with solid patterns, not crazy about loud prints," she says. "I love the solid gray, blues, blacks, even certain greens. I definitely think our son is going to be very well dressed. I already got him two pairs of Nikes that are so cute so he can be like Mommy."

Nikki — who's due to give birth within a week and a half of pregnant sister Brie Bella — couldn't be more thankful to be expecting alongside her twin, especially amid the coronavirus global health crisis.

"I depend on her a lot when it comes to questions about pregnancy," she says, quipping, "Plus, I have a sober buddy in lockdown. No temptation to have wine!"

For Nikki, the most important part of parenting will be "showering our son with a lot of love," she says of herself and Chigvintsev, 38. "Making sure he has the right tools to grow into a kind, caring, respectful man. That I set a great example for him. I want him to be a shining light in this world."