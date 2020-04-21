Pregnant Nikki Bella Shows Off Her Bare Baby Belly While Dancing in 'Savage' TikTok Challenge

Image zoom Nikki Bella/Instagram

Nikki Bella‘s got moves!

The Total Bellas star, who is 24 weeks pregnant with her first child, recently took on the viral “Savage” TikTok dance challenge alongside fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, where the two artfully busted some moves to Megan Thee Stallion‘s song of the same name in a video shared to Nikki’s Instagram on Monday.

Chigvintsev let the mom-to-be take the spotlight, standing behind her to perform the moves in a T-shirt, jeans and an orange beanie. Nikki, meanwhile, rocked a long white skirt and sparkly white bra, placing her hands on her belly near the end of the fun clip.

“Nothing like when your man and baby are more savage than you!” joked Nikki, 36, in the caption. “Feel like I’m moving my mouth like Mykenna from The Bachelor lol I honestly gave up after a few takes, couldn’t get it right!!”

Many of the former WWE star’s friends and family members chimed in with messages of support in the comments section, like Peta Murgatroyd who wrote, “Haha love this babe 🔥🔥🔥” and Nikki’s pregnant twin sister Brie Bella, who said, “Hahahaha!!! Amazing!!!”

Nikki and Chigvintsev, 37, have been having fun together while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic alongside Brie and her family: husband Daniel Bryan and their daughter Birdie Joe, who turns 3 next month.

In an Instagram Live video late last month, the couple answered a few fan questions before Chigvintsev came over with a measuring tape and Nikki wrapped her arms around him, saying, “Wanna slow dance?” and giving him a kiss.

“Oh damn,” the Dancing with the Stars alum said upon assessing the tape’s numbers, to which Nikki quipped in response, ” ‘Oh damn,’ that’s exactly what you want to hear from the guy that knocks you up.”

The measurement total? “Forty-five inches!” the mom-to-be proclaimed before launching into the second half of her “300 abs” workout.

While Nikki couldn’t be happier to be expecting her first child with Chigvintsev, she can’t help being a little sad over some pregnancy events she’ll miss as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

In a recent exclusive chat with PEOPLE, she revealed that as “a first-time mom,” she’s “really bummed” to have to forgo things like going to parenting classes with her fiancé and having a baby shower.

“I imagined getting pregnant forever and I had to cancel my baby shower,” Nikki said. “Anything fun that you do that you get so excited for your first time pregnant, I had to cancel, and that really bummed me out. Just going to classes with Artem, and now we’re going to do everything online, or even going out and shopping for a baby and grabbing lunch. Just everything we do is from the computer.”

But she’s looking on the bright side and counting her blessings, despite her disappointment over other aspects. “My baby and I are healthy,” Nikki told PEOPLE. “I feel so grateful for that because of what the world is going through and the people that are dying and struggling, but obviously this is not what I imagined.”