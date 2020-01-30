Mama-to-Be on the Move! Pregnant Nikki Bella Steps Out for First Time Since Baby News

Nikki Bella is one radiant mom-to-be!

On Wednesday — the same day Nikki and her Total Bellas costar/twin sister Brie Bella revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that they’re both pregnant (and due just a week and a half apart!) — Nikki was photographed out in Los Angeles, on her way to pay a friend a visit.

For the outing, Nikki, 36, wore a pair of high-waisted black leggings and black sports bra under a sheer mesh red tank top. She wore her long dark hair down straight over her shoulders, and accessorized in large sunglasses and gray sneakers with pink laces. At one point, the expectant mama placed her hand on her belly.

Image zoom BACKGRID

Also on Wednesday, Nikki shared her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev‘s baby’s sonogram photo to Twitter and Instagram, which showed their little one from the side.

“I was like, ‘Brie whatcha up to?’ she was like, ‘Family in super cute outfits, taking pics for our announcement.’ I was like 😧 ARTEM! We haven’t taken any cute pics yet! Lol So lets start with this one,” Nikki tweeted. “Say hi to our very strong warrior baby! Mama has felt it! Lol ❤️N.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

I was like, “Brie whatcha up to?” she was like, “Family in super cute outfits, taking pics for our announcement.” I was like 😧 ARTEM! We haven’t taken any cute pics yet! Lol So lets start with this one. Say hi to our very strong warrior baby! Mama has felt it! Lol ❤️N pic.twitter.com/mHMWJ84cXO — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) January 29, 2020

Image zoom Nikki (L) and Brie Bella James White

RELATED: Nikki Bella Didn’t Think She Could Get Pregnant: “I Was in the Process of Going to Freeze My Eggs”

Nikki told PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday, that her pregnancy with her new fiancé and Dancing with the Stars pro Chigvintsev, 37, was a surprise, as the couple hadn’t been actively trying to conceive. But she had a “feeling.”

“I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn’t even late yet,” said Nikki, who got engaged during a romantic trip to France in November. “And so I’m like, ‘Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she’s pregnant?’ “

“I didn’t tell Artem at this point,” she added. “I just [wanted] to do this by myself. When I came back in, and it said pregnant, I had to sit down for a second.”

Watch the full episode of People Features: The Bella Twins Expecting!, streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Image zoom Nikki (L) and Brie Bella James White

Nikki explained that it took both herself and Chigvintsev “a good week” to “digest” the news, because they “both were shocked.”

“Artem was immediately so happy — it was really cute,” she told PEOPLE. “Scared, but I can’t believe this because it’s not like we were trying or, ‘Hey, we’re married, let’s have a baby.’ That wasn’t it at all.”

In fact, “I didn’t think I could get pregnant,” she admitted. “[I thought] that I’d have to have help, so I was in the process of going to freeze my eggs.”

The baby on the way will be the first for Nikki, while Brie and husband Daniel Bryan are already parents to 2½-year-old daughter Birdie Joe.