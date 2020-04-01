Pregnant Nikki Bella Dances with Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev as He Measures Her Bump: '45 Inches!'

Image zoom Nikki Bella/ Instagram

Nikki Bella is staying active as her belly grows!

The pregnant Total Bellas star, 36, had quite the set of workouts on Tuesday, first setting out on a hike as shown in a video on her Instagram Story, atop which she wrote, “Really needed nature today. Maybe do your workout today outside. A walk, hike, yoga.”

She later posted a clip of herself vacuuming the floors and another that showed her performing a belly dance, wearing a long white skirt and cropped gray top, which she cross-posted to her Instagram feed.

In an Instagram Live video, she focused on a “300 abs” workout as beau Artem Chigvintsev sat in the background. “He’s literally gonna watch his pregnant fiancée do 300 abs!” Nikki told the camera.

“So as I do 300 abs, shouldn’t Artem commentate?” she joked, later clarifying to her followers that she was working the muscles on the sides of her stomach as opposed to the front.

The couple answered a few fan questions before Chigvintsev, 37, came over with a measuring tape and Bella wrapped her arms around him, saying, “Wanna slow dance?” and giving him a kiss.

“Oh damn,” the Dancing with the Stars alum said upon assessing the tape’s numbers, to which Nikki quipped in response, “‘Oh damn,’ that’s exactly what you want to hear from the guy that knocks you up.”

The measurement total? “Forty-five inches!” the mom-to-be proclaimed before launching into the second half of her ab workout.

Nikki and her twin sister, Brie Bella, who is also expecting, confirmed their pregnancies exclusively to PEOPLE in January, revealing that they are due less than two weeks apart.

The sisters have been spending time together during social distancing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with Nikki sharing last month on The Talk that they were “both terrified.”

“Because even early on in my pregnancy, I got Influenza B and I never have gotten the flu. It was terrifying and it was terrible,” she continued.

“I remember telling Brie that I would rather break my neck again than ever get the flu,” Nikki added, explaining that she and Brie currently have “lower” immune systems as pregnant women. “We can catch things a lot easier.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.