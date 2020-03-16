Pregnant Nikki Bella Talks 'Going into Hibernation' amid Coronavirus Spread for 'Baby's Safety'

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Nikki Bella is taking the spread of coronavirus seriously in her pregnancy.

The Total Bellas star, 36, and her expectant sister Brie Bella are hanging out together amid the COVID-19 outbreak — a gathering that also includes Brie’s 2½-year-old daughter Birdie Joe and Nikki’s fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev.

On Sunday, Brie shared a pair of photos of the twins showing off their baby bumps in bikinis while hanging out by the pool, captioning her post in part, “Best thing about having your sister as your next door neighbor is hibernating together. Catching up on mediation and quality time. Finding calm in the midst of chaos.”

Hours later, Nikki posted her own collection of images from their pool day, which included her sharing a smooch with niece Birdie, getting ready to take a dip in the pool and giving Chigvintsev, 37, a kiss on the cheek.

“In a time where the world is going through a pandemic being selfless, peaceful, helpful, calming, educating yourself and social distancing is so important,” the first-time mother-to-be began her caption. “Being pregnant and already getting influenza b my first trimester there was no question about immediately going into hibernation. I thought about my baby’s safety immediately.”

Nikki went on to reveal that she has “been hibernating for a week or so already and have taken this time to increase my mediation, reading time, bonding time with Artem through fun activities, hanging with family, working from home, writing, playing board games and just enjoying the chill time.”

“Brie and I have had to cancel a lot of exciting things in our career, it was hard to but it was the right thing to do,” she continued. “This is a time to sacrifice and help. Let’s all think of our elderly, one of the people I love most in this world is my Nana. The things I have seen on social media I couldn’t even imagine if it was my Nana in that situation. Broke my heart.”

If “it’s safe for you,” Nikki encouraged her followers, “help our elderly, be thoughtful in the supplies you get, and see if you can do drop offs to them. This time is about hibernating, bonding, sharing and most importantly trying our best to be selfless and peaceful.”

“Sending so much love and light to you all! 💛✨,” she wrote. “Also working on a very cool video with Artem for 9 million followers! Goodness thank you all! Love you all! And how blessed are we that we live in a time where we can stay connected through technology. Stay healthy and safe. ❤️🦋✨🌎.”

Nikki and Brie — who are expecting their first and second children, respectively, within two weeks of each other — previously opened up about their pregnancies and showed concern for the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“I know for Brie and I, we both [are] terrified,” Nikki shared earlier this month on The Talk. “Because even early on in my pregnancy, I got Influenza B and I never have gotten the flu. It was terrifying and it was terrible.”

“I remember telling Brie that I would rather break my neck again than ever get the flu,” she continued, explaining that she and Brie currently have “lower” immune systems as pregnant women. “We can catch things a lot easier.”

Nikki went on to encourage people who may be sick to refrain from going out in public and spreading germs, saying, “If you are sick, stay at home.”