Nikki Bella is counting her blessings after doctors initially thought there might be something wrong with her baby's heart

Pregnant Nikki Bella Reveals Baby on the Way Had a 'Heart Scare' Requiring Trip to the Doctor

Nikki Bella is one grateful mama-to-be.

During the Wednesday episode of her and twin sister's Brie Bella's The Bellas Podcast, Nikki revealed that she and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev were recently sent into a bit of a panic upon learning there might be something wrong with one of their baby on the way's developing organs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We kind of had a heart scare," said Nikki, 36. "Artem and I had to drive to L.A. to get our baby double checked because [my doctors] thought they saw something in our baby's heart."

"Everything came out great, which we were so blessed and happy about," she continued, saying earlier in the conversation that she's "so grateful to God that the baby's very healthy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Brie and Nikki Bella Pa Wire/Zuma

Nikki and Chigvintsev, 37, also went behind the scenes a bit on the fight that unfolded between them on last week's episode of Total Bellas, after which the Dancing with the Stars alum stormed off.

"He thought you flirted with another guy," said Brie, before she was seen running after Chigvintsev.

"I'm done," said the pro dancer as he walked away.

But the couple managed to kiss and make up. Nikki and Chigvintsev — who are expecting their first child together this summer — got engaged during a romantic trip to France in November.

Image zoom Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev David Livingston/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Artem Chigvintsev "Bummed" After Nikki Bella Takes a Negative Pregnancy Test on Total Bellas

Late last month, Nikki — who is due within a week and a half of Brie welcoming her second child — got candid about how her body had changed as she neared the end of her second trimester.

"I don't think my feet have ever been this swollen in my entire life," she admitted on her Instagram Story. "But I can't even walk anymore! This is so sad."

In a recent exclusive chat with PEOPLE, Nikki revealed that as "a first-time mom," she's "really bummed" to have to forgo things like going to parenting classes with her fiancé and having a baby shower amid the coronavirus crisis.