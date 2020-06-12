Although Brie Bella is planning on waiting to find out the sex of her baby on the way, Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev couldn't wait to learn the exciting news

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Reveal the Sex of Their Baby on the Way

Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev are having a boy!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Throwing a big fiesta-themed bash, a nod to her Mexican heritage, Brie leads a countdown before the smiling couple fires a confetti cannon and pulls open an adorable onesie-shaped piñata, revealing a mass of blue confetti.

Clearly overjoyed by the news, as their friends cheered, Nikki and Artem shared a kiss before he lifted his fiancée into the air.

"I'm so excited that Nicole and Artem are having a boy, I knew it," Brie says to her sister in a confessional. "It's perfect for your personality, and I think you and your boy will have such a good bond."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Nikki Bella/Instagram

Moments before the big reveal, Nikki confessed to her friends that while she didn't have a firm opinion, Chigvintsev hoped they were having a daughter.

"He wants a girl, and I'm like, I don't care," she says.

In a confessional, the mom-to-be goes on to share that from the first moment she saw their baby, she immediately had her own hunch.

"The first time I saw the 3D version of my baby I immediately thought a boy because the back was so jacked and strong," she says. "I was like, 'Oh damn, if that's a girl she's going to come out here and destroy people — which would be awesome."

RELATED VIDEO: Nikki Bella Meets with a Fertility Doctor to Discuss Having a Baby: I'll Be 'Ready in a Few Years'

The star then also announced they were having a boy on Instagram.

"Can’t wait for our little boy to arrive in August!!," she wrote.

Hours before the episode aired, Nikki teased the big reveal on social media.

"So excited to finally share the gender of @theartemc and I's baby with you all tonight on #totalbellas season finale!" she wrote alongside a series of images from the bash.

"We fiesta with family and friends and was just so perfect on welcoming the sex of this little baby we are bringing into the world in 7 weeks!" she added.

In his own post, Chigvintsev wrote: "Finally today is the day we don't have to keep a secret about gender of our baby, Nicole and I are so excited to share this with all of you!"

"Nicole I love you so so much and how much I appreciate you for going through with this pregnancy I know it could be challenging at times, you’ll make the best mom ever," he added.