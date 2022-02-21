All Grown Up! Nikki Bella Shares Sweet Photo with Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and Son Matteo

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are all smiles with their little boy.

The Total Bellas star, 38, shared a family photo on her Instagram Story over the weekend while spending time with fiancé Chigvintsev and their 18-month-old son, Matteo Artemovich.

The family of three smiled for one photo while another snap showed Chigvintsev giving Matteo a kiss on the head.

The former WWE wrestler, who often posts mages of her son, previously shared a family photo during the holidays featuring the parents and their son wearing matching Christmas pajamas.

"​​Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!! 🎅🏻❤️🎄⛄️🤶🏻🦊🥁✝️ I have had the best few days ever! I love my fam! So beyond grateful for them! My heart is sooooo full!" Bella wrote at the time.

Bella has been open about her life as a mom since Matteo's arrival in July 2020, documenting everything from her baby boy's milestones to her postpartum body transformation on social media.

She has also been candid about how she and Chigvintsev, 39, have evolved since becoming parents.

In November 2020, Bella revealed during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show that the couple experienced issues in their relationship when Chigvintsev left to film Dancing with the Stars just months after they had welcomed their son.

Nikki Bella and Artem Celebrate Son's First Birthday Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev with their son Matteo | Credit: Artem Chigvintsev/Instagram

"I was so supportive and pushing him out the door to go do Dancing and then I realized once he left, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, what did I do? Like I need him.' And so it was really hard," she recalled.

Last year, Bella also gushed about her "little fam" on Instagram when sharIng a series of cute photos of herself hanging out with Chigvintsev and Matteo.