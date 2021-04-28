Nikki Bella Claps Back at Claims That She 'Vacations' Without Artem Chigvintsev and Baby Matteo

"No, I don't do vacations without my fiancé and baby intentionally," Nikki Bella said

Nikki Bella is busy being a working mom.

On Wednesday's episode of The Bellas Podcast, the Total Bellas star, 37, fired back at "haters" who recently claimed that she "always vacations without" fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and their 9-month-old son, Matteo Artemovich, after she and twin sister Brie took a trip to San Diego to meet up with former co-workers.

"I was literally there for 24 hours, Brie was there for 48 hours," Nikki said, before explaining that most of the time she travels for work rather than pleasure. "They don't realize it's for business and it's a day. I go there and back."

The mother of one went on to cite her appearance at WrestleMania in Florida as a work trip, explaining that Matteo was not with her because "I'm not going to bring my family across the country for a few days and get my baby on Eastern Standard Time when he's Pacific Standard Time."

Nikki Bella Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella with their son Matteo Artemovich | Credit: Nikki Bella/instagram

"Artem and I, we don't want to disrupt what Matteo's doing now because he's become an incredible sleeper," Nikki continued. "When I go do stuff, we always plan ... because we always want to keep Matteo at home."

"No, I don't do vacations without my fiancé and baby intentionally," she said. "So for the haters and the people who don't understand: Artem and I have an incredible relationship and understanding of like, 'Hey, if we can do these things and someone can stay home, let's do that because it's better for our baby.'"

"I feel like because I put my life on a reality show, people assume they know everything going on in my relationship," she added.

Nikki has been open about her life as a mom since Matteo's arrival in July, documenting everything from her baby boy's milestones to her postpartum body transformation on social media.

The former professional wrestler has also been candid about how she and Chigvintsev, 38, have evolved since becoming parents.

In November, Nikki revealed during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show that the couple experienced issues in their relationship when Chigvintsev left to film Dancing with the Stars just months after they had welcomed their son.

Artem Chigvintsev; Nikki Bella Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

"I was so supportive and pushing him out the door to go do Dancing and then I realized once he left, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, what did I do? Like I need him.' And so it was really hard," she recalled.

Earlier this month, Nikki gushed about her "little fam" on Instagram when she shared series of cute photos of herself hanging out with Chigvintsev and Matteo.