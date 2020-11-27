Nikki Bella Celebrates First Thanksgiving as a Mom with Son Matteo, 3½ Months: 'Beyond Grateful'

Nikki Bella is celebrating her adorable new family members.

The Total Bellas star, 36, marked her first Thanksgiving as a mother on Thursday, enjoying the holiday with her son Matteo Artemovich, whom she welcomed with her fiancé, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, 38, on July 31. (Nikki's twin sister Brie welcomed her second child, son Buddy Dessert, with husband Daniel Bryan less than 24 hours later, on Aug. 1.)

"Beyond grateful for the priceless things in life," wrote Nikki alongside a gallery of photos from the celebration. "2020 has been unexpected to say the least. I couldn’t stop thanking God for the blessings he has given me this year. So thankful for the magical moments, my family, good friends and health. Sending so much love, light and prayers to the ones that didn't have the holiday they imagined."

The star is soaking up all the mommy milestones this holiday season — last month, she dressed her little one up as Baby Yoda for Halloween. "Here to save the day!" she captioned a photo of Matteo wearing floppy, green knit ears.

Nikki and Brie's simultaneous pregnancy journeys are currently playing out on the new season of their E! reality show, which airs Thursday nights.

In August, the Bellas opened up to PEOPLE about their new additions, gushing over the love they have for their expanding families. "I've been up since 3 a.m., but this is what I've wanted my whole life," Nikki said at the time. "The fact that he's here — I'm just so in love and happy."

"That's what happens when you're on an infant schedule," added Brie. "But like Nikki said, the love is just so overpowering that even though you're so tired, that bliss just takes over."

After giving birth, the sisters were placed into hospital rooms right next to each other, and they got to meet their new nephews for the first time.