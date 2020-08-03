Nikki Bella Says 'I Can't Believe Brie & I Had Boys Less Than 24 Hours Apart' — and Jokes 'I Beat Her'

Nikki Bella is in baby bliss!

A day after announcing the birth of her first child, the Total Bellas star, 36, raved about her son and first-time motherhood on Twitter as she thanked her fans for their loving support and congratulatory messages.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their baby boy on July 31, just one day before her twin sister Brie Bella gave birth to her second child, a son.

"The last few days have been truly incredible! Such a beautiful learning experience, still is, and wow a love like this! Everything you all have said it would be! I've never smiled so much with such little sleep. I'm in heaven! I'm so happy!!" Nikki wrote on the Bella Twins Twitter account.

"And @artemchigvintse is the best Dad! Our baby boy is so lucky. I didn't think I could love him even more... but goodness I fell more in love with him the past few days. I feel so blessed. Can't wait for the day to officially makes us a family," the mom of one said, referencing their forthcoming wedding.

Bella and the former Dancing with the Stars pro, 38, got engaged during a trip to France in November 2019, two years after partnering up on the ABC dance competition series.

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Bella, who had anticipated her son's birth after sister Brie's baby, joked about unexpectedly "beating" her sibling to the labor room.

"And how about that tag team!! I can't believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! lol And that I beat her," Nikki tweeted. "As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! I can't wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!"

The retired WWE star concluded her series of tweets with a sweet shout-out to the Bella Army. "Lastly thank you everyone for so much love and support! I have so many people to get back to you! I have been MIA from my phone so I will work on all that," she wrote. "All of your love has been truly incredible to us Bellas!"

On Sunday, Bella and Chigvintsev shared the happy news on Instagram, along with the first photo of their family of three.

"7/31/2020 💙 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy," the new mom announced. "7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev 👶 proud of my love @thenikkibella," the first-time dad also posted.

Image zoom Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella nikki bella/instagram

Just a couple hours before their announcement, Brie broke the news that she and husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their baby boy. The pair, who are parents to 3-year-old daughter Birdie Joe, decided to keep the sex of their second child a surprise until his arrival.

In January, Nikki and Brie revealed to PEOPLE exclusively that they were both pregnant. At the time, they said their due dates were less than two weeks apart.

Both Bellas previously shared with fans that they planned to film the births of their babies for the upcoming season of their E! reality series. The stars had been filming in Arizona for the past few weeks leading up to their due dates.