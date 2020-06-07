Nikki Bella Says Her Baby Bump 'Is Definitely Getting Very, Very Big' as She Shares Pregnancy Update

Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev are just a couple months away from welcoming their first child.

On Saturday night, the Total Bellas star, 36, got candid with her followers about her pregnancy, raving about the "special" time she spends feeling her baby on the way kick.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Bedtime has become my favorite, not just because I’m super tired, but it's the time where our baby is the most active," Bella said in a selfie video on her Instagram Story.

"The belly is definitely getting very, very big," she continued, showing off her baby bump before adding, "But I always love just getting in bed, it’s just so special. I can feel the outline already of our baby’s feet."

Sitting next to Bella in bed, former Dancing with the Stars pro Chigvintsev said he wished he could experience the pregnancy in the same way his fiancée was. "I’m just sad that I don’t feel the kicks," he said, before clarifying, "from the inside not from the outside."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Nikki Bella/Instagram

During a May episode of The Bellas Podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed she and Chigvintsev had a "heart scare" while at a doctor's appointment about their baby. "We kind of had a heart scare," Nikki said during the podcast. "Artem and I had to drive to L.A. to get our baby double checked because [my doctors] thought they saw something in our baby's heart."

"Everything came out great, which we were so blessed and happy about," she continued, saying earlier in the conversation that she's "so grateful to God that the baby's very healthy."

In April, Nikki also got candid about how her body had changed throughout her pregnancy. "I don't think my feet have ever been this swollen in my entire life," she admitted on her Instagram Story. "But I can't even walk anymore! This is so sad."

In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE, Nikki revealed that as "a first-time mom," she's "really bummed" to have to forgo things like going to parenting classes with her fiancé and having a baby shower amid the coronavirus crisis. But she's looking on the bright side and counting her blessings, despite her disappointment over other aspects.