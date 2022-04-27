Nikki Bella’s son Matteo and Brie Bella's son Buddy were born within 22 hours of each other

Nikki and Brie Bella Say Their Sons 'Act Like Brothers': 'Perfect Little Tag Team'

Matteo Artemovich and Buddy Dessert may be family, but they're also the best of friends.

Total Bellas stars Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, both 38, recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the sweet bond their sons have with each other. Brie is mom to Buddy, whom she shares with husband Daniel Bryan, while Nikki shares son Matteo with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

"They are just wild. Our boys are wild," Nikki told the outlet of their sons.

"Yeah, we have been used to these wild boys," Brie added. "It's funny because they are already a perfect little tag team. I feel like it's baby mania every day at the house. Whether Buddy is head butting someone or they're cuddling each other. It's really cute, the relationship. We always look at them and we are like, 'They act like brothers.' "

Matteo and Buddy, both 20 months, have been inseparable since day one. Last year, Brie shared an adorable photo on Instagram of the boys having a play date together.

In the sweet shot, the little boys sat side by side while playing with a toy set. Matteo and Buddy, pictured left and right, respectively, looked as if they were mid-conversation and about to grab each other's hands.

"❤️ BFF's for Life ❤️," Brie captioned the picture.

Many of Brie's friends raved about the heartwarming photo in the comments of the post. "This picture is priceless," one user wrote, while another added, "So sweet❤️"

Pro wrestler Dana Brooke also replied, "Omg this photo is life ❤️❤️❤️"

"Wow 😍," WWE star Sasha Banks wrote.

Buddy and Matteo Credit: brie bella/ instagram

Nikki welcomed Matteo with Chigvintsev on July 31, less than 24 hours before Brie welcomed Buddy on Aug. 1. Brie and Bryan are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Birdie.

At the time, ​​the Bellas opened up to PEOPLE about their sons, sharing that they were placed into hospital rooms right next to each other, and they got to meet their new nephews for the first time.

"What's crazy about Buddy and Matteo is they both have the same scream-cry," Nikki said. "It's the cutest high-pitch noise and they're identical. Even their coos are identical and they're so cute."

Though the sister duo is enjoying motherhood, Nikki admitted to ET that she's not looking to expand her family anytime soon.