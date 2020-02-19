Nikki Bella Shuts Down Buzz That She and Brie Bella Did IVF to Get Pregnant at the Same Time

Image zoom Brie and Nikki Bella Jenna Bascom Photography

Brie and Nikki Bella have been twinning since birth, but they insist getting pregnant around the same time was a complete coincidence.

The 36-year-old Total Divas stars — who are each expecting a baby within a week and a half of the other — opened up on Wednesday’s episode of The Bellas Podcast about hearing rumors that they underwent in vitro fertilization to time their pregnancies concurrently.

“It’s so ridiculous. Brie and I both did not do IVF,” said Nikki. “We did not plan on being pregnant together.”

She went on to point out how “major” of a process IVF is and also said of her own pregnancy, “I’m still in shock even though I’m really happy.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Nikki and Brie Bella James White

RELATED GALLERY: That’s Some Serious #Twinning! Check Out Pregnant Nikki and Brie Bella’s Growing Baby Bumps

“This is just what God wanted. This is the way the universe worked,” she added. “God has a plan for it and I’m going on the ride with it, but there was just no planning here. We ain’t the scheming twins. You got the wrong girls here. They weren’t even planned pregnancies, let alone at the same time.”

Nikki’s baby on the way with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev will be her first child. Meanwhile, Brie and husband Daniel Bryan‘s impending bundle of joy will join big sister Birdie Joe, 2½.

“I’m trying to figure out how I’m going to do two,” Brie said on the podcast of adding another member to her family. “I got six more months to figure that s— out.”

Image zoom Nikki and Brie Bella James White

RELATED VIDEO: Brie Bella Didn’t Talk to Nikki for a Week After Finding Out They Were Both Pregnant

The former pro wrestlers confirmed their pregnancies exclusively to PEOPLE last month, when Brie admitted that people were going to think the timing was “a joke.”

“We both are shocked,” she said. “People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

“[It was] a total surprise,” Nikki added. “It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”