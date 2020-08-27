All the Cutest Photos of Nikki & Brie Bella's Sons, Matteo and Buddy
The sons of twin sisters (and former WWE stars) Nikki and Brie Bella were born on July 31 and Aug. 1, respectively — and they're growing up so fast
First Comes Matteo...
Nikki Bella welcomed her first child, son Matteo Artemovich, with her fiancé, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev on July 31.
The couple announced Matteo's arrival on Instagram on Aug. 2, captioning a photo of all of their hands, "Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy."
"The fact that he's here — I'm just so in love and happy," Nikki told PEOPLE exclusively.
...Then Comes Buddy!
Brie Bella gave birth to son Buddy Dessert just 22 hours later on Aug. 1. She and her husband, wrestler Daniel Bryan, 39, also have a 3-year-old daughter, Birdie.
The couple announced Buddy's arrival on Instagram, captioning a photo of the baby boy holding onto mom and dad's hands, "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"
Big Sister Duty
Birdie looks so happy to be spending time with her mom and new baby brother.
"[Both babies] are calm and patient," Brie told PEOPLE. "We're the wild ones and very feisty. Our little boys don't have our personalities yet. Birdie does. Birdie is our mini."
Buddy's Debut
"Hi I'm Buddy," Brie captioned her baby boy's first solo Instagram.
Matteo's Moment to Shine
Nikki shared more details about Matteo, captioning his Instagram debut, "Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev 💙 7/31/2020 💙 7 lbs 3 oz 💙 19 3/4 in."
Snuggled Up
Nikki and her fiancé Artem are settling into parenting Matteo just fine. Nikki told PEOPLE, "I've been up since 3 a.m., but this is what I've wanted my whole life. The fact that he's here — I'm just so in love and happy."
Family of Four
"My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, 'You guys are good with one,' so we stopped trying," Brie told PEOPLE when she revealed her pregnancy.
Now, their family is picture perfect.
Together Through It All
As if giving birth just 22 hours apart wasn't enough, the Bella twins also had hospital rooms right next to each other.
Brie told PEOPLE, "We're lucky because [our hospital rooms] were right next to each other and I was just like, 'My sister and I have been quarantined together and we're identical twins. Can she come in?' They said, 'Okay, in the middle of the night, we'll bring her, Artem and Matteo.'"
She added, "Because I had a [cesarean] section and couldn't get out of bed, they came in the middle of the night, around midnight. It was really emotional to see them and to just see her holding a baby."
Fam Photo
Nikki shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo of her with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev from their PEOPLE cover shoot.
Model Mom
Nikki is one fashionable mom! Wearing a strapless jumpsuit, she looks like she's ready to take baby Matteo for a walk down the runway.
Sleepy Head
Matteo is just too cute during nap time!
Daddy's Dude
Artem is taking well to fatherhood! Just check out how he looks at his darling baby boy.
One Month of Matteo
In honor of Matteo's first month, Nikki posted a sweet snap of her baby boy.
Mama's Boy
"Me and my boy 💙," Brie Bella captioned a series of selfies with her little Buddy.
The Littlest Cousin
On her niece Alice's 2nd birthday, Brie Bella posted a sweet photo of the toddler with her baby cousin.
The proud aunt and mom of two wrote alongside the sweet chat, "Can't believe she's not the youngest cousin anymore!!! Our sweet little Alice is 2 today!!!"
Dada Time
Artem got some "Dada time with [his] angel," snuggling him in a baby carrier.
Nap Buddies
They do say that you should sleep when the baby sleeps! New dad Artem took advantage of the baby snuggles, captioning a sweet shot, "Dada needed nap 💤 time as much as Teo."
Baby Snuggles for Everybody
Brie spend some quality cuddle time with her snuggle Buddy.
Sibling Play Time
Buddy spent some time with his big sister Birdie, which made their mom, Brie Bella, "sooo happy."
Football Baby
Buddy looked ready for the start of football season in his football onesie! "Trying to convince Buddy to be an Eagle Fan," Brie captioned a series of photos on Instagram. "But I'm thinking he's leaning towards the Seahawks."
Wild Hair, Don't Care
"This face officially owns me for the rest of my life," Nikki captioned a photo of Matteo with some adorable bed head. "lol My Teo can have it all from me! His hair here is giving me full emo vibes. 🖤🥰"
They've Got the Giggles
"Sunday Laughs," Nikki captioned a photo of her beaming down at baby Matteo.
Sleep Training Pro
Matteo doesn't look too convinced about sleep training, but his mom says he took to it faster than she expected.
"Before the Sunday laughs, Mama introduced Matteo to the first day of sleep training and I got the major Yo Ma Fuggedaboutit ... but once he realized it's not so bad he was all smiles," Nikki wrote. She added that she got her sleep training advice from her sister, Brie. Nikki gushed in a video of her son, "You've been doing so good, my love."
The Total Bellas star wrote at the end of her post, tagging her fiancé, Matteo's dad, Artem: "he's SO your mini!! PS the sunlight shining right on my little man makes him look so blonde!"
BFFs
Cousins Buddy and Matteo had a cute date when they met up with their great-grandmother.
"Nana visits are the absolute best!!" Nikki said.
Moments with Nana
"The greatest feeling to see your Nana hold your baby!! 🥰," mama Brie captioned this heartwarming photo.
2 Peas in a Pod
The Bellas gave a sneak peek at their boys' photoshoot on their Instagram Stories on Sept. 20.
"I can't! @artemc," Nikki wrote, tagging fiancé and current Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev. "I birthed an angel!" the mom of one said in another sneak peek.
Little Buddy also joined his cousin Matteo for a portrait together as they laid in a basket together. "This gives me life!!" proud mom Brie wrote on her Instagram Story, along with video of the photoshoot by photographer Shannon Lee.
Birdie & the Boys
Also joining in on the fun was Brie's elder child, daughter Birdie.
"Can't forget the older sissy! My heart! It's sooo melted!" Nikki wrote.
Family of 3
The DWTS pro raved about his fiancé and their baby boy. "My whole world," Chigvintsev said.
Fly Eagles Fly!
Brie shared a series of too-cute photos featuring her mother Kathy cradling Matteo and Buddy, who were dressed in custom Eagles jerseys while watching the big game.
Matteo Says 'Vote!'
Whether it's in the 2020 Presidential Election or for his dad on Dancing with the Stars, Matteo knows that your voice matters!
Tummy Time
Matteo smiled while his mom Nikki encouraged him during tummy time!
Proud dad Artem captioned the sweet video, "Nicole and I absolutely obsessed with little Matteo his smile melts my heart every time ❤️ so proud of @thenikkibella for being absolutely the best mama there can be and all I can ask for I love you so so much and our little family."
Family Snuggle Time
"My whole world ❤️," Artem captioned a photo of the family of three snuggled up in bed together.
The Good Life
Nikki posted a few more snaps from their snuggle time, captioning the photos, "Life doesn't get any better than this ❤️."
Big Blue Eyes
Brie and Buddy snapped a selfie that showed off her son's big blue eyes. Buddy looks just like his big sister Birdie!
Fall Fun!
Brie Bella and her husband Daniel Bryan went "Pumpkin Pickin'" with Buddy and Birdie.
Sweet Moments
Brie Bella snapped a tender photo of her sister Nikki snuggled up with Matteo. Nikki captioned the snap, "I take in every second and moment of you and with you ❤️."
The new mom added, "(thank you for capturing this Brizee 🥰 love you!)"
Sweet as (Pumpkin) Pie
Matteo looked sweet as can be during a fall-themed photo shoot.
His mom Nikki captioned an adorable set of photos, "I know what he's thinking... of course mom had to get the biggest pumpkin at the patch for me."
She revealed that she has a little helper who makes taking photos a bit easier: her niece Birdie! Nikki wrote, "He didn't want his beanie so Bird started dancing for him and how he was watching her! Omg the cutest! She loves singing and dancing for her Teo!"
Zoolander Vibes
Matteo and Nikki are the "Selfie King & Queen," with dad Artem commenting on the photo, "Nicole we have a model baby that magnum look is everything."
Best Buds
Big sister Birdie told her brother, who she calls "Bud Bud" (we know, it's too cute) a "little story" as mom filmed and complimented her on being "such a good sister."
Too Cute
"Someone wants to say Hi," the mom of two wrote along with an adorable photo of her son Buddy.
Little Bear
Little Matteo cozied up for a selfie with his mom and was dressed up in a jacket with cute ears on the hood.
All Smiles
Proud mom Brie shared two new photos of her son Buddy while playing with him at home.
Gorgeous
"Our Teo's eyelashes!! I can't! 😩🥰 Baby boy is 19 weeks old already," the mom of one raved.
Matteo Is Growing
Nikki posted a shot taken by her husband Artem ( @theartemc) with the caption, "My love @theartemc sent me this yesterday! My heart melted! 😭 Our Teo is growing up so fast! A, you have been such an incredible Dada this past week as Mama has been off working. The best Daddy and fiancé! I just love you so much! And love my Matteo so much! Excited to get back to my boys! ❤️❤️"
Smiley Guy
Brie's Buddy is a serious charmer.
Warm Embrace
Nikki loves on baby Matteo in a sweet mama/son matching moment.
#BuddyandMatteo
Nikki filmed a video of Buddy and Matteo playing together in a walker and captioned the photo, "My heart! My twins! Oh this little tag team already! Goodness these boys bring us so much joy!!! ❤️❤️ #buddyandmatteo"
Lover Boys
Matteo poses for a photo-op with his cute cousin Buddy. Nikki captioned the photo, "Our little lover boys ❤️ @nicoleandbrizee #buddyandmatteo"
A Walk in the Mountains
Nikki and Matteo take a sunset stroll.
Tree Tops
"BFFs for life" Brie captioned this supremely sweet shot.
Happy Fourth of July
Matteo is the true star of this flag-centric photo!
These Two, Indeed
The cousin buddies enjoy the great outdoors while playing.
Bright Eyes
Those are some seriously cute cousins.
Three Heads Are Better Than One
The cousins are "finally back together" as Brie puts it.
He's Cool
Matteo is styling and profiling with a beanie bearing the words, "I Get It From My Mama." Nikki captioned the photo, "I wish I was as cool as him."
Perfectly in Tune
Brie (and we!) "can't believe they are going to be 1" so soon!