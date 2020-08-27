Nikki Bella welcomed her first child, son Matteo Artemovich, with her fiancé, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev on July 31.

The couple announced Matteo's arrival on Instagram on Aug. 2, captioning a photo of all of their hands, "Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy."

"The fact that he's here — I'm just so in love and happy," Nikki told PEOPLE exclusively.