Nikki Bella Reveals the Birth Plan She'd Want to Have in Pregnancy — and That She'd Like 'Twins'

Nikki Bella isn’t pregnant yet, but she’s already got a preferred birth plan in mind.

The Total Bellas star and retired professional wrestler, 35, opened up on her and her twin sister Brie Bella‘s Wednesday episode of The Bellas Podcast about her hopes for her future family, revealing, “I want twins.”

“I want a boy and a girl and I want to knock it out all at once,” Nikki said. “I want an epidural right when I [go] into labor. I don’t want to feel anything. Those are the things I want.”

Her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev — who was a guest on the episode — admitted he has “never thought about the exact number” of children he wants, “but the only thing I can compare it to is my parents and what they have.” (The former Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, has one brother.)

“With me?” Nikki asked Chigvintsev after he said, “If I have to throw a number, I would probably say two because that’s how I grew up and I had a good relationship with my brother.”

“That’s so cute,” he said in response to his girlfriend’s question. “Um, yeah!”

After dating with “no labels” for nearly four months, Nikki and Chigvintsev revealed in July on the podcast that they had decided to make their relationship official.

She first confirmed their romance in March with an Instagram photo that featured her giving Chigvintsev a kiss on the cheek, but said later on the podcast that “we are not engaged, we are not married, we’re not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don’t say, ‘I love you.’ “

A week after confirming their “boyfriend and girlfriend” status, Nikki told PEOPLE that even when the season 25 DWTS partners “were just friends,” her now-beau “would talk about being a dad and wanting a daughter first.”

“I’ve heard about his baby fever forever, but I’ve told him, ‘Look, I don’t know if I need to be on three birth controls, but we are not having kids anywhere in the near future,’ ” she added.

The former WWE wrestler revealed that while she and Chigvintsev were still just friends while paired up on the reality competition series in 2017, the pro also told her he thought she was meant to be a mother.

“He used to tell me, ‘You just seem like you would be a mom one day. It’s so weird to think you weren’t,’ ” Nikki said. “At that point when we were dancing. I was like, ‘No, I’m cool. I’m not going to be a mom. It’s all good.’ “