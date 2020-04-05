Pregnant Nikki Bella Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in WWE Uniform to Celebrate WrestleMania

Image zoom Nikki Bella/Instagram

You can look, but you can’t touch!

Although Nikki Bella’s days in the wrestling ring are over, the pregnant Total Bellas star, 36, recently slipped into her old uniform in honor of Saturday’s WrestleMania event.

Wearing her red lace-up bra top with the word “Fearless” on it as well as a matching pair of short shorts, Nikki showed off her growing baby bump while she recreated her classic entrance moves in twin sister Brie Bella’s kitchen.

“Happy #wrestlemania WWE Universe! Had to get back into this for WM Day! ! 💋💪🏼 Stay Fearless! Enjoy the show!” she captioned the sweet clip.

Although the video was a hit with her fans, Nikki’s sister, who is also pregnant, had a few constructive critiques.

In an extended video of the silly sibling moment, which was posted on their shared YouTube channel earlier this week, Brie playfully gave her twin sister’s performance some tough love.

“You woke up my daughter,” she said, referring to her 2-year-old daughter Birdie, as Nikki replied, “What can I say? I thought it would be fun to put on my gear.”

Poking fun at just how much has changed, Nikki added: “Don’t you like how I only have control top pantyhose?”

Brie also took a playful shot at her sister’s dancing abilities.

“We gotta talk about your dance moves, because they’re really, really bad,” Brie joked, as Nikki, who’s engaged to former Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, said she was doing the best she could.

“Okay, well I’m resting and I’ve been tired,” Nikki said.

Pointing out that the brief dance had caused her to lose her breath, the mom-to-be said, “Yeah, it’s about the only workout I’ve been getting.”

Image zoom Nikki and Brie Bella Nikki Bella/ Instagram

The former WWE star also wore the two-piece outfit last month when she and her fiancé joined in on the viral “Flip the Switch” challenge.

The clip begins with Bella looking in the mirror as she applies lipgloss while Chigvintsev stands in the background filming his fiancée — before the couple hilariously swaps outfits, with the dancer even wearing a long black wig.

“Mom and dad flipping that switch 💋,” she captioned the clip.