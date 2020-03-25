Nikki Bella Shows Off Baby Bump as She and Artem Chigvintsev Nail 'Flip the Switch' TikTok

Image zoom Nikki Bella/Instagram

Nikki Bella is showing off her baby bump on TikTok!

The former WWE Diva and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, are the latest celebrities to join in on the viral craze, performing the “Flip the Switch” challenge for which users switch outfits to the tune of Drake‘s song, “Nonstop.”

On Tuesday, Bella reposted the TikTok video to her Instagram, where she showed off her growing baby bump as she rocked her iconic WWE red two-piece uniform.

“Mom and dad flipping that switch 💋,” the 36-year-old captioned the video.

The clip begins with Bella looking in the mirror as she applies lipgloss while Chigvintsev stands in the background filming his fiancée.

After the lyric “I just flipped the switch” plays, the couple hilariously swaps outfits and Bella is seen wearing Chigvintsev’s oversized flannel while her fiancé, 37, sports the revealing wrestling outfit.

To top off the look, Chigvintsev even added a long black wig so that he could perfectly match Bella’s appearance.

Image zoom Nikki Bella/Instagram

The couple’s video comes as the two are self-isolating amid the coronavirus as a means to protect themselves and their baby-to-be.

“In a time where the world is going through a pandemic being selfless, peaceful, helpful, calming, educating yourself and social distancing is so important,” the mother-to-be wrote on Instagram earlier this month. “Being pregnant and already getting influenza b my first trimester there was no question about immediately going into hibernation. I thought about my baby’s safety immediately.”

Nikki went on to reveal that she has “been hibernating for a week or so already and have taken this time to increase my mediation, reading time, bonding time with Artem through fun activities, hanging with family, working from home, writing, playing board games and just enjoying the chill time.”

“Brie and I have had to cancel a lot of exciting things in our career, it was hard to but it was the right thing to do,” she continued. “This is a time to sacrifice and help. Let’s all think of our elderly, one of the people I love most in this world is my Nana. The things I have seen on social media I couldn’t even imagine if it was my Nana in that situation. Broke my heart.”

If “it’s safe for you,” Nikki encouraged her followers, “help our elderly, be thoughtful in the supplies you get, and see if you can do drop offs to them. This time is about hibernating, bonding, sharing and most importantly trying our best to be selfless and peaceful.”